Cement mixer rolls into creek in Rose Valley, no serious injuries

A cement mixer spilled diesel and hydraulic fluid into a creek in Rose Valley on Monday after the vehicle rolled over. No serious injuries were reported. 

A cement mixer spilled diesel and hydraulic fluid into a creek in Rose Valley on Monday after the vehicle rolled over, but there were no serious injuries reported. 

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to the rollover just after 10:30 a.m. when callers in Rose Valley reported a cement truck had rolled into a creek drainage. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle before paramedics arrived and he was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to a Cowlitz 2 press release. Witnesses said the truck driver was backing down a driveway when the rear tires slid off the roadway and the vehicle rolled.

Firefighters found diesel and hydraulic fluid leaking into the creek from the overturned truck and used booms and absorbent pads to prevent further contamination. They also placed catch basins under the truck. The Washington State Department of Ecology responded and will be handling the cleanup and vehicle removal, along with multiple cement company safety representatives, the press release said. Cowlitz 2 turned the scene over to Cowlitz County Sherriff deputies around 11:45 a.m.

