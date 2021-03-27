Celebration of Children returns with grab-and-go bags

This year’s Week of the Young Child Celebration of Children is back after a COVID-19 cancellation last year to highlight early learning in the community.

On April 10, the Cowlitz Early Learning Coalition will distribute “grab and go” activity bags at Youth and Family Link that families can use to participate in the week of virtual activities through April 17.

“The mission is still the same this year: To celebrate early learning and young children, their teachers, families and their community,” said committee chair and Executive Director at Wee Care Day Care and Preschool Sara Hegnes. “The goal is the same. We want to engage children and families in fun activities while also providing valuable resources and information to families about the services and other things happening the community to support them.”

Interested families can come by Youth and Family Link from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get the bags in a drive-through style, then interact with the coalition on the Facebook page throughout the week to win prizes and do daily activities that are themed around the larger national Week of the Young Children put on by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.