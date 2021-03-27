Celebration of Children returns with grab-and-go bags

This year’s Week of the Young Child Celebration of Children is back after a COVID-19 cancellation last year to highlight early learning in the community.
On April 10, the Cowlitz Early Learning Coalition will distribute “grab and go” activity bags at Youth and Family Link that families can use to participate in the week of virtual activities through April 17.
“The mission is still the same this year: To celebrate early learning and young children, their teachers, families and their community,” said committee chair and Executive Director at Wee Care Day Care and Preschool Sara Hegnes. “The goal is the same. We want to engage children and families in fun activities while also providing valuable resources and information to families about the services and other things happening the community to support them.”
Interested families can come by Youth and Family Link from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get the bags in a drive-through style, then interact with the coalition on the Facebook page throughout the week to win prizes and do daily activities that are themed around the larger national Week of the Young Children put on by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
Hegnes said each of the 500 bags will have a dozen or so activities, like planting kits, crayons and books that match days like Music Monday and Saturday Storytime.
Prizes that can be won for participating on the Facebook page include gift baskets from the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, swim lessons from the YMCA and gift cards, she said.
“It’s free to everyone and even if families aren’t able to get a grab-and-go bag, they can still participate on the Facebook page and post any activities during that week and maybe win some giveaway prizes,” Hegnes said.
Find the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/celebrationofchildrencowlitz. The Celebration of Children committee is a group of a dozen local people engaged in early learning work and is part of the Cowlitz Early Learning Coalition.
Typically, the coalition holds a one-day event that brings together agencies and families to share information and do activities for children. This year, COVID-19 shaped the event, but Hegnes said the community supported the event with donations and sponsorships.
“We’re celebrating early learning. Parents are children’s earliest and most important teachers and they deserve to be celebrated,” she said. “It really takes a village to raise a child, so that’s why all of the community and everyone who is involved in raising the children should celebrated. The closer we are together the better our community will be.”
Committee member and early interventionist with the Columbia Wellness CARE Project Selah Mitchel said it’s important to highlight early learning because studies show the first year of a child’s life helps shape their future successes.
“We need that attention on the young people on the community, which will strengthen the community and improve our future here in Cowlitz County,” she said.
Hegnes added that this year’s event also honors Paul Youmans, who recently passed away, and his contributions to the Cowlitz County Early Learning Collation.
“It just makes me smile to think of him,” she said. “I know he’s there. I wish he was able to see what we did this year. I know he would be so happy and so proud of see what we’ve accomplished.”