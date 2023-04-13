A pub crawl 100 years in the making is Saturday.
People can join the all-day event in honor of Longview's centennial for a chance to win prizes; the more items bought at local businesses, the more chances there are to win.
Nine local drinking establishments are participating in the Centennial Pub Crawl, hosted by the Longview Centennial Committee, and the event starts whenever the businesses open, according to organizers.
LifeWorks will provide a shuttle between destinations starting at 6 p.m.
To be entered in the raffle, people can buy $10 passports with cash only at the Triangle Bowl at 700 Triangle Center Ct. in Longview. Passports will be punched every time an item is purchased at participating pub crawl businesses. One to six punches enters people in the regular raffle, and seven or more punches enters them in the grand-prize raffle.
Organizers ask attendees to return passports to any participating business on the day of the event. Raffle drawings will be aired on Facebook Live on Sunday, and winners will be contacted after the drawing and posted on www.longview100.org/pub-crawl. Prizes must be picked up within 96 hours of notification at the Triangle Bowl, according to organizers.