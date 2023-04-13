A pub crawl 100 years in the making is Saturday.

People can join the all-day event in honor of Longview's centennial for a chance to win prizes; the more items bought at local businesses, the more chances there are to win.

Nine local drinking establishments are participating in the Centennial Pub Crawl, hosted by the Longview Centennial Committee, and the event starts whenever the businesses open, according to organizers.

LifeWorks will provide a shuttle between destinations starting at 6 p.m.

To be entered in the raffle, people can buy $10 passports with cash only at the Triangle Bowl at 700 Triangle Center Ct. in Longview. Passports will be punched every time an item is purchased at participating pub crawl businesses. One to six punches enters people in the regular raffle, and seven or more punches enters them in the grand-prize raffle.

Organizers ask attendees to return passports to any participating business on the day of the event. Raffle drawings will be aired on Facebook Live on Sunday, and winners will be contacted after the drawing and posted on www.longview100.org/pub-crawl. Prizes must be picked up within 96 hours of notification at the Triangle Bowl, according to organizers.

Participating Longview bars Shamrock Bar and Grill: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., 1131 15th Ave. All in Saloon: 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., 1315 Commerce Ave. Antidote Tap House: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 1335 14th Ave. Mill City Grill: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 1260 Commerce Ave. Ashtown Brewing Company: Noon to 9 p.m., 1145 11th Ave. Broadway Barrel Room: 3 to 9 p.m., 1333 Broadway St. Tapped Roots NW: 3 to 10 p.m., 1208 Broadway St. The Lemon Drop Gastropub: 4 to 10 p.m., 1175 Hudson St. Roland Wines: 5 to 9 p.m., 1106 Florida St.