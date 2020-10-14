CEDC to make Shop Local Saturday a monthly event

Shop Local Saturday is becoming a monthly affair for Cowlitz County.

Following an “overwhelmingly positive response” to two events in September, the Cowlitz Economic Development Council has decided to host a regular shopping event each month “until things change” in the local economy’s recovery from COVID-19, said Lindsey Cope, community engagement coordinator.

“It’s a good way to highlight businesses, to engage the businesses and to remind people that they are there. ... There are businesses that have opened that they may or may not know, or they might just need an excuse to get out of the house,” Cope said.

The series kicks off this Saturday on the tail of Amazon Prime Days. Cope said the timing works to support local businesses that power the county’s economy after Amazon’s push to sell more on its platform.

While Amazon “definitely has a place in the commerce game,” it is not directly involved in the community like local shops, which donate to local nonprofits, pay local taxes and fund community events.