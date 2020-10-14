CEDC to make Shop Local Saturday a monthly event

Shop Local Saturday is becoming a monthly affair for Cowlitz County.
Following an “overwhelmingly positive response” to two events in September, the Cowlitz Economic Development Council has decided to host a regular shopping event each month “until things change” in the local economy’s recovery from COVID-19, said Lindsey Cope, community engagement coordinator.
“It’s a good way to highlight businesses, to engage the businesses and to remind people that they are there. ... There are businesses that have opened that they may or may not know, or they might just need an excuse to get out of the house,” Cope said.
The series kicks off this Saturday on the tail of Amazon Prime Days. Cope said the timing works to support local businesses that power the county’s economy after Amazon’s push to sell more on its platform.
While Amazon “definitely has a place in the commerce game,” it is not directly involved in the community like local shops, which donate to local nonprofits, pay local taxes and fund community events.
“Amazon does not sponsor your child’s ball team. Albeit individually their footprints are small, collectively small businesses are the lifeblood of our economic community. ... So we need to remember them, “ Cope said. “Yes, two-day shipping is fantastic. And I’m not going to say I never take advantage of that. But that $30 sweatshirt you buy at the boutique downtown is making a difference for that mom who owns it, and that’s providing for her children that to to school with your kids.”
Cope will post dates for future shop-local events on the CEDC and Downtown Longview Facebook pages. She expects November’s event to correspond to the national Small Business Saturday shopping day that follows Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.
Each shop-local event is open to all businesses in Cowlitz County, and the CEDC advertises the day on behalf of the participants. However, each businesses is independently responsible for sharing their hours and any promotions or discounts.
Shoppers should follow the state’s COVID-19 safety regulations, including wearing masks, social distancing from other shoppers and abiding by a sore’s capacity limitations, officials said.
People who prefer not to shop in person should reach out to local stores to ask about delivery or contactless pick-up options, Cope said. Many businesses in the area have added those services since the start of the pandemic.
“Don’t just assume because they aren’t Amazon that they won’t ship to your house or that they won’t drop it on your doorstep. They will, and they will probably ask you how you’re doing,” Cope said.
Nearly 40 businesses have officially signed up to participate in October. Many of them are repeat participants from the September events, encouraged to join again by the “positive response” from customers last time, Cope said.
“It’s made an impression, and it’s created introductions. It’s helped their bottom line as they go into the holiday season and are looking to push their fourth quarter, which is really important in the retail world,” Cope said.
Cope also encourages anyone who can’t participate Saturday to keep local shops in mind as the first place to look for future purchases.
“Before you order that sweatshirt because of a very strategically placed ad on Instagram, come look at Jade Ann or JoJo & CoCo or Posh. Look at some of our local boutiques, because they probably have that same sweatshirt,” Cope said.
“Shop Local Saturday is just a catchy way to remind people to shop local. If you can’t make it on Saturday, then stop in on Tuesday and tell them you thought about them.”
