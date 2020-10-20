CEDC extends business aid grant application deadline to Monday

The Cowlitz Economic Development Council has extended the deadline for businesses to apply for emergency aid grants to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
The grants are funded by a supplemental $1 million allocation from Cowlitz County's CARES (federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief Economic Security act) funds. Cowlitz County previously partnered with the CEDC to administer $2 million in small business emergency grants.
"I'm excited we are still able to offer grants," said Lindsey Cope, CEDC community engagement coordinator. "I am also grateful that our elected officials at the county level have found value in this process and this partnership, in that they are invested in our business community. I think that shows their prioritization, that they know our small businesses are very important."
Businesses can use the grant money for a variety of coronavirus-related business expenses, including plans for retention, growth and diversification of business through the COVID-19 crisis, according to the CEDC. Priority will be given to businesses that have received less than $5,000 in rental relief programs, Working Washington Small Business Grants and previous Cowlitz County CARES funding.
The money will be split evently into two grant programs, with $500,000 of available funding in each. The first program will offer up to $10,000 for businesses that employ 20 or fewer workers. The second will provide up to $50,000 for businesses that employ between 21 and 100 workers, with a focus on construction, industrial and manufacturing sectors.
The second grant program will fill a need for larger businesses that may have been excluded from previous state and local grants that limited awards to businesses with fewer than 20 employees, Cope said.
"There are commercial, manufacturing and industrial people that don’t fit in that box, but have been impacted nonetheless," Cope said.
The grants will be available until funds are exhausted, and businesses can apply online at http://cowlitzedc.com/events/cowlitz-county-cares-business-grant-program.
Applications will be reviewed by an independent committee.
"Even if you apply and you are denied, which does happen unfortunately ... your application gives us data to go after future funding," Cope said. "If we find there are specific industries that aren't being touched, that gives us subsets of information to go to the Legislature or the county and say, 'This type of business needs help,' " and potentially get more funding for future grants.
