CEDC extends business aid grant application deadline to Monday

The Cowlitz Economic Development Council has extended the deadline for businesses to apply for emergency aid grants to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.

The grants are funded by a supplemental $1 million allocation from Cowlitz County's CARES (federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief Economic Security act) funds. Cowlitz County previously partnered with the CEDC to administer $2 million in small business emergency grants.

"I'm excited we are still able to offer grants," said Lindsey Cope, CEDC community engagement coordinator. "I am also grateful that our elected officials at the county level have found value in this process and this partnership, in that they are invested in our business community. I think that shows their prioritization, that they know our small businesses are very important."

Businesses can use the grant money for a variety of coronavirus-related business expenses, including plans for retention, growth and diversification of business through the COVID-19 crisis, according to the CEDC. Priority will be given to businesses that have received less than $5,000 in rental relief programs, Working Washington Small Business Grants and previous Cowlitz County CARES funding.