CEDC encourages business to apply for COVID assistance

The Cowlitz Economic Development has been was selected to administer $1 million in federal funds to help local businesses overcome hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funds come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, which is intended to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

To qualify, businesses must be located in Cowlitz County, have been in business for over one year, be a sole proprietorship and have no more than 25 full-time equivalent employees. The program is meant to be flexible.

“The county intentionally made the grants business friendly with little paperwork, and it even includes payroll for employees as an eligible expense,” CEDC President Ted Sprague said in a prepared statement.

Funding can be used towards traditional expenses, such as consulting, marketing, and training. In addition, this emergency grant can be used towards operational expenses, such as rent, supplies/inventory, utility bills, etc. Unallowable expenses are revenue replacement, payroll for owner, capitalized equipment, travel, office equipment and computer software. And lost profit cannot be reimbursed through this grant program.