CEDC, City of Kelso open commercial rent relief grants

Applications for commercial rent relief grants for Kelso businesses opened Wednesday following a unanimous Kelso City Council decision to designate $66,000 of its CARES Act funding to the program.
The grant is administered by the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. The CEDC also managed commercial rent relief grants for Downtown Longview businesses and minority- and female-owned businesses.
In order to qualify for the Kelso grant, a business must meet all of the following criteria:
- Be located within the Kelso city limits.
- Employ no more than 25 full-time employees.
- Hold a formal and signed lease agreement with a landlord/property management company or have a mortgage on a storefront.
- Provide a year-to-date statement or copies of checks showing payments to a landlord/property management/mortgage company.
- Have been in business for at least 6 months. (This includes online sales prior to a storefront.)
Businesses do not have to be a member of the CEDC to apply for this grant or receive information, according to a news release.
Online applications are available on the CEDC’s website.
