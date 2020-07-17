You are the owner of this article.
Cedar Creek river access, boat launch closed until Sept. for upgrades
The Cedar Creek river access and boat launch on the North Fork of the Lewis River will be closed starting Monday through Sept. 14 for upgrades. 

PacifiCorp, which owns and maintains recreational facilities along the Lewis River, is upgrading the launch east of Woodland to "maintain a quality recreational experience," according to a press release. Doing the work now will make the facility ready for use in the busy fall fishing season, according to PacifiCorp. 

Signs will be posted near the river access points to remind users of the closure. For more information, call 503-813-6666.

