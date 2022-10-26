Cedar Creek Grist Mill in Woodland cancels annual cider pressing due to low river levels

WOODLAND — The Cedar Creek Grist Mill canceled its popular annual cider pressing this weekend due to low water levels and a limited apple supply.

John Clapp is the current president of the Friends of the Cedar Creek Grist Mill and has been volunteering since the 1980s, when the nonprofit was formed to save the historic mill. The grist mill was built in 1876 and continues to use water power and traditional methods to prepare flour, cornmeal and cider.

"Last year was fantastic but we have X-factors now that we have no control over," Clapp said.

The mill posted on its Facebook page Friday that it was canceling the cider press, which was scheduled for Saturday. The post said the Friends of the Cedar Creek Grist Mill board had delayed the decision for as long as they could but this week's rain would not be enough to increase the creek's flow to working levels.

"There is not currently an alternative, safe option available for powering the mill in the manner necessary to run the cider presses and the mill during the cider pressing event," the post says.

Clapp said recent water levels in Cedar Creek were the lowest he had seen during this time of year. Low water levels also caused the mill to cancel its September Cornbread Days event.

Local precipitation levels have been low. Rain records from the Western Regional Climate Center show Longview received less than half an inch of rain in total between July and September. The center reports the previous year saw about 3 inches during that time period. The city has received 1 1/2 inches of rain so far in October, according to the center's data.

In addition to the water levels, Clapp said their apple supplier warned them this year would be a much smaller crop. This year's statewide crop of apples was expected to be 11% smaller than last year due to the spring's cold and rainy weather, according to the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.

Clapp said there has been a few close calls in past years but the mill was able to run its cider presses to some degree every fall. He said a small group of volunteers organizes the cider press which can draw hundreds of visitors to the remote area.

"We did not want a situation where they drove all the way out here to get in line and we say 'Sorry, we ran out two or three hours ago,'" Clapp said.

The Cedar Creek Grist Mill will still be open to visitors on Saturday afternoon as it grinds flour and cornmeal on a smaller scale. The cider press is expected to return in the fall of 2023.