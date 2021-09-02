CDC recommends unvaccinated not to travel this Labor Day, as COVID cases rise in nation, Cowlitz County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County

As of Aug. 27, half of the total patients at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had COVID-19, according to Longview hospital spokesman Randy Querin. Elective surgeries are canceled at the hospital to make room for COVID patients, and a tent is set up outside as an overflow waiting room.

The increase in COVID-19 cases caused Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council Present Tara McElligott to cancel the organization’s annual picnic for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

“Because of the rise in COVID cases, I thought it was irresponsible to hold any kind of event right now,” she said. “My main goal is to keep workers safe, and their families.”

For nearly two decades, McElligott said around 20 unions in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties have met at public parks to play games, eat and celebrate the day off. The last picnic was held in 2019 at Haydu Park in Kalama and included Clark County unions as well, she said, for a total of about 500 guests.

This year, said she’ll be camping with her partner, and “laying low” instead of attending a large gathering. She said she might return to the Nabisco bakery in Portland, where members have been on strike for about three weeks and encouraged others to help them, and all unions, when possible.

“Unions are the reason why we have weekends, benefits, health care and a living wage,” McElligott said. “Collectively, we should always support each other.”

