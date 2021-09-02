CDC recommends unvaccinated not to travel this Labor Day, as COVID cases rise in nation, Cowlitz County

A national surge in COVID-19 cases is creating an unpredictable Labor Day weekend for Lower Columbia residents, like the rest of the country.
In a Tuesday White House briefing, Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky said fully vaccinated people, wearing masks, can travel, but unvaccinated people are not recommended to hit the road this holiday weekend.
Pandemic traveling
Even during the pandemic, summers have been busy for travelers. Over Fourth of July, the American Automobile Association predicted a 40% increase in travelers than the year before – reaching pre-pandemic levels. Last Labor Day weekend, the Transportation Security Administration reported staff screened more than 3 million passengers at airports — the most people screened in a single day since March 2020.
This year, AAA reports Washingtonians are planning to stay close to home, with most online lodging bookings in neighboring Oregon and Idaho. About 20% of travelers booked their hotel rooms and rental cars up to a month before Labor Day — just as reported COVID-19 cases were rising throughout the country.
To see the growth in air traffic that is coming through Southwest Washington Regional Airport, just look look at June 4.
In August, TSA announced face masks are required for transportation at airports, buses and rail systems through Jan. 18, 2022. AAA recommends enrolling in a precheck program with TSA, which requires a background check, to spend less time in crowded airports.
Cowlitz County
As of Aug. 27, half of the total patients at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center had COVID-19, according to Longview hospital spokesman Randy Querin. Elective surgeries are canceled at the hospital to make room for COVID patients, and a tent is set up outside as an overflow waiting room.
The increase in COVID-19 cases caused Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council Present Tara McElligott to cancel the organization’s annual picnic for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.
“Because of the rise in COVID cases, I thought it was irresponsible to hold any kind of event right now,” she said. “My main goal is to keep workers safe, and their families.”
For nearly two decades, McElligott said around 20 unions in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties have met at public parks to play games, eat and celebrate the day off. The last picnic was held in 2019 at Haydu Park in Kalama and included Clark County unions as well, she said, for a total of about 500 guests.
The Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council has canceled its Labor Day picnic for the second year in a row because of rising COVID-19 cases.
This year, said she’ll be camping with her partner, and “laying low” instead of attending a large gathering. She said she might return to the Nabisco bakery in Portland, where members have been on strike for about three weeks and encouraged others to help them, and all unions, when possible.
“Unions are the reason why we have weekends, benefits, health care and a living wage,” McElligott said. “Collectively, we should always support each other.”