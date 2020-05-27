CDC advises building owners to consider flushing, sanitizing pipes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As some Cowlitz County businesses begin revving back up under Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee's staged plan to reopen the economy, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that owners flush and sanitize water systems to avoid outbreaks of illness from stagnant waters or mold.

Buildings that have been shut down or in reduced use for an extended period may be at increased risk of microbial hazards, the CDC said. Stagnant or standing water in a plumbing system can increase the risk for growth of Legionella and other bacteria, according to the CDC. Flushing and sanitizing water systems can minimize that risk.

After a prolonged building shutdown, buildings should be inspected for mold and HVAC systems that have been inactive should be run for 48 to 72 hours to be "flushed out."

More details are available at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/building-water-system.html

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.