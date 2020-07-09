Catlin Street widening project moves closer to the starting line

Kelso officials say construction to widen Catlin Street may begin in the next few months because the old OfficeMax building — the last of 15 private properties needed — has been acquired.
However, it's still undetermined how much the city must pay the Florida real estate company that owns the building.
Due to strained negotiations last year, Kelso started the eminent domain process by declaring a public need for the property. The city’s first offer, based on an appraisal, was just over $700,000, but the owner countered with an offer more than double that, according to city officials.
Price negotiations are ongoing. If the two sides can’t come to an agreement, the courts will decide how much the city must pay for the property. The Eminent Domain clause of the Fifth Amendment and the Washington State Constitution allow the government to forcibly take land for a public purpose.
“I believe that we’ve gotten pretty close in a back and forth, and those numbers are a lot different,” Kelso City Manager Andrew Hamilton said this week.
City officials said they won’t discuss price estimates during negotiations. Nor would they say what the city agreed to pay for the other 14 properties, though a TDN public records request for that information is pending.
Widening Catlin Street is the second phase of the larger West Main Realignment project, started in 2009 to address congestion and safety concerns, Catlin Street will be widened from Fourth Avenue to Cowlitz Way to include five lanes as well as sidewalks, bicycle lanes, and a one-block sound wall. Phase two also includes establishing a second left turn lane from Ocean Beach Highway to Cowlitz Way.
State and federal grants cover most of the $11 million project, and so far the city is on-track with the schedule it put out last year. Kelso did not have to use eminent domain for any of the other properties acquired for the project. Those are boarded up and will be demolished.
“I realize people want it to go quicker, but COVID-19 has slowed some things a little,” Hamilton said. “But we’re still moving forward.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.