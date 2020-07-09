Catlin Street widening project moves closer to the starting line

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelso officials say construction to widen Catlin Street may begin in the next few months because the old OfficeMax building — the last of 15 private properties needed — has been acquired.

However, it's still undetermined how much the city must pay the Florida real estate company that owns the building.

Due to strained negotiations last year, Kelso started the eminent domain process by declaring a public need for the property. The city’s first offer, based on an appraisal, was just over $700,000, but the owner countered with an offer more than double that, according to city officials.

Price negotiations are ongoing. If the two sides can’t come to an agreement, the courts will decide how much the city must pay for the property. The Eminent Domain clause of the Fifth Amendment and the Washington State Constitution allow the government to forcibly take land for a public purpose.

“I believe that we’ve gotten pretty close in a back and forth, and those numbers are a lot different,” Kelso City Manager Andrew Hamilton said this week.

City officials said they won’t discuss price estimates during negotiations. Nor would they say what the city agreed to pay for the other 14 properties, though a TDN public records request for that information is pending.