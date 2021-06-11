 Skip to main content
Catlin Rotary Spray Park to reopen in early July
Catlin Rotary Spray Park to reopen in early July

Hot town, summer in the city (copy)

Jena Hansen, center right, is blasted with a water gun by her two-year-old niece Avacyn Hansen, center left, at Catlin Rotary Spray Park in Kelso in June 2019. 

 Courtney Talak

Kids should be able to play at the Catlin Rotary Spray Park by early July, after the city of Kelso finishes some routine maintenance at the park.

City public works superintendent Randy Johnson said crews will repaint park surfaces and troubleshoot some spray park features that aren't working correctly after more than a year of closure.

The park did not open in 2020 due to state COVID-19 restrictions.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Now that the state is in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan, splash pads and other water parks are allowed to open according to the state Department of Health guidelines. Unvaccinated people are asked to wear a mask at the facilities unless they are exercising, like swimming or going down slides, or are outdoors and six feet away from all non-household members. 

Volunteers, city move forward on spray park improvements

"Masks made of bathing suit materials are available on the market," the health guidelines suggest. "It should be made of two or more layers of tightly woven fabric with ties or straps that go around your head or behind your ears."

The Catlin Rotary Spray Park was built in 2005 for $160,000, replacing the old Catlin Pool. Kelso, Longview and three local Rotary clubs paid for the park. Located on the corner of Cowlitz Way and Main Street, it has a water spray play area, benches, picnic tables and restrooms and typically is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

Johnson said the hours are tentatively set to be the same, though "the plan is subject to change." He said COVID-19 delayed maintenance at the park this year, as the city wasn't sure if it would be allowed to open the park this summer. Johnson estimated work would be done by the first part of July. 

