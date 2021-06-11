Catlin Rotary Spray Park to reopen in early July

Kids should be able to play at the Catlin Rotary Spray Park by early July, after the city of Kelso finishes some routine maintenance at the park.

City public works superintendent Randy Johnson said crews will repaint park surfaces and troubleshoot some spray park features that aren't working correctly after more than a year of closure.

The park did not open in 2020 due to state COVID-19 restrictions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Now that the state is in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan, splash pads and other water parks are allowed to open according to the state Department of Health guidelines. Unvaccinated people are asked to wear a mask at the facilities unless they are exercising, like swimming or going down slides, or are outdoors and six feet away from all non-household members.

"Masks made of bathing suit materials are available on the market," the health guidelines suggest. "It should be made of two or more layers of tightly woven fabric with ties or straps that go around your head or behind your ears."