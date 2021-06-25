 Skip to main content
Catlin Rotary Spray Park opens Friday afternoon
Catlin Rotary Spray Park opens Friday afternoon

Soakin' up Summer

Hadley Robert, 6, beats the July heat and soaks up every bit of her summer vacation at Catlin Rotary Spray Park when the site was last opened in 2019. 

 Courtney Talak

The Kelso spray park is opening — just in time for this weekend's expected heat wave.

The city of Kelso announced Friday the Catlin Rotary Spray Park will open at 3 p.m. — about a week prior than previously scheduled.

The park will have limited services, reported the city. Officials have been performing routine maintenance on features to open the site for the first time in two years.

The park did not open in 2020 due to state COVID-19 restrictions. The park was originally built in 2005, and is typically open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service Portland office forecasts temperatures to reach 107 degrees Sunday in Kelso. 

