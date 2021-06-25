Catlin Rotary Spray Park opens Friday afternoon

The Kelso spray park is opening — just in time for this weekend's expected heat wave.
The city of Kelso announced Friday the Catlin Rotary Spray Park will open at 3 p.m. — about a week prior than previously scheduled.
City crews will be repainting park surfaces and also troubleshooting some spray park features that aren't working correctly after more than a year of closure.
The park will have limited services, reported the city. Officials have been performing routine maintenance on features to open the site for the first time in two years.
The park did not open in 2020 due to state COVID-19 restrictions. The park was originally built in 2005, and is typically open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend.
The National Weather Service Portland office forecasts temperatures to reach 107 degrees Sunday in Kelso.