Catholic, Episcopal churches cancel services under bishops' orders

“As we are hearing from colleagues in Italy and also communities closer to home like Seattle … we are hearing over and over that they wish they had done something sooner, that that wished they had been proactive instead of reactive,” Kearny said.

“We are praying for all the other churches and other communities as they make the difficult decision to face coronavirus and what that means for our communities,” he added.

Area churches that are staying open have adapted worship practices to follow health recommendations. Longview Community Church, for example, is asking congregants to avoid physical touching.“We are trying to reduce those contact points, so we will not be encouraging shaking of hands during our welcome time, and we also will not be passing an offering plate,” said Pastor Dave Hendrickson. “We will allow people to drop it off in a basket in the lobby of the church. We are trying to do the best that we can in reducing the number of contacts.”

Church leaders decided Friday to hold the usual Sunday worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., Hendrickson said.

“I didn’t want fear to keep people away, but I wanted to make sure we were complaint with what the state and local health authorities as asking,” he said. “I just felt I wanted to give people the opportunity to come and gather and to worship, especially during times of crisis (like this).”

