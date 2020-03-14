Catholic, Episcopal churches cancel services under bishops' orders

Bishops for the Catholic and Episcopal churches have suspended worship at all churches in Western Washington because of coronavirus concerns, while several other Cowlitz County churches plan to hold Sunday services with added health safety measures.
Leaders from several local churches say there’s little modern experience for dealing with pandemics, so for now churches are following federal, state and local health recommendations and abiding by any specific denominational requirements.
“This is just not a situation anyone alive has ever had to deal with,” said Nic Mather, the pastor at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longview.
St. Stephen’s building is closed to public services or group meetings until at least March 29, Mather said.
“Being a church with the hierarchical structure we have, when the bishop asks us to something, we do it,” Mather said. “But also, at least for us, it makes the most sense to try to institute some of those social distancing procedures now even though we don’t have any identifies cases in the county. If we can help our community get out in front of it, it’s a good thing.”
The church will continue its Radical Love feeding program, though meals will be given “to-go” instead of served in a church building, Mather said.
“For people who are vulnerable ... we just can’t (totally) shut the door on them,” Mather said.
St. Rose Catholic Church in Longview, Immaculate Heart Mary in Kelso, St. Mary’s in Castle Rock and St. Catherine’s in Cathlamet have canceled public masses until further notice, following an order from the Archbishop of Seattle. St. Rose will open 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays for “drop-in” visits for private prayers, confession or to meet with priest, said Pastor Bryan Och.
Without the ability to collect Sunday offerings, some churches could suffer financial strain from long-term closures.
“But that’s really a minor piece of what we bring in,” Mather said. “Most of our finances are tied to what we call pledges. The only issue we’ll run into is if this really stretches out into a long time and people aren’t able to make their pledges because of loss of income.”
And Mather and Ochs remained optimistic their churches will weather a short-term closures and come out with spiritually strengthened congregations.
“It’s hard to tell how this will affect us. I think that it actually brings about a lot of opportunities for ... personal prayer and private study of our faith,” Ochs said. “Shake-ups like this cause people to think about how they spend their time. It brings a lot of change into peoples’ lives, and a lot of that change can be very positive.”
Longview Presbyterian Church independently chose to suspended its worship and church activities until further notice. Church officials plan to live-stream the Sunday service, said Pastor Dexter Kearny.
“As we are hearing from colleagues in Italy and also communities closer to home like Seattle … we are hearing over and over that they wish they had done something sooner, that that wished they had been proactive instead of reactive,” Kearny said.
“We are praying for all the other churches and other communities as they make the difficult decision to face coronavirus and what that means for our communities,” he added.
Area churches that are staying open have adapted worship practices to follow health recommendations. Longview Community Church, for example, is asking congregants to avoid physical touching.“We are trying to reduce those contact points, so we will not be encouraging shaking of hands during our welcome time, and we also will not be passing an offering plate,” said Pastor Dave Hendrickson. “We will allow people to drop it off in a basket in the lobby of the church. We are trying to do the best that we can in reducing the number of contacts.”
Church leaders decided Friday to hold the usual Sunday worship services at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., Hendrickson said.
“I didn’t want fear to keep people away, but I wanted to make sure we were complaint with what the state and local health authorities as asking,” he said. “I just felt I wanted to give people the opportunity to come and gather and to worship, especially during times of crisis (like this).”