Cathlamet's Bald Eagle Days begins Friday
Cathlamet's Bald Eagle Days begins Friday

Ride for Essential Workers 2020

Thirty motorcyclists participated in the "Ride for Essential Workers" poker run, an event sponsored by the Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce to substitute for Bald Eagle Days, which was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in July 2020.

 McKenna Morin

Cathlamet's Bald Eagle Days Festival returns Friday after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic. 

The 40th Bald Eagle Days theme is “Fly Like an Eagle,” and the weekend will kick off Friday with bull riding at the Skamakowa Fairgrounds, a Chalk Art Contest at Strong Park and the Elochoman Farmers Market.

The vendor fair, Art in the Park, show, parade and fireworks will be held Saturday, along with live music and a beer garden. The fireworks start at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone 12 years old and older can stop by the back parking lot of the courthouse building to get a COVID-19 vaccine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to County Health and Human Services. People can choose between the two-dose Pfizer vaccine or single-dose Johnson & Johnson. Children 12 to 17 years old can only receive the Pfizer vaccine and need parental consent. 

