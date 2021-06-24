Cathlamet's Bald Eagle Days are back

Cathlamet's Bald Eagle Days are set for July 16 and 17 this year, with a parade, fireworks and Art in the Park show.

The 40th Bald Eagle Days theme is “Fly Like an Eagle,” and the weekend will kick off Friday with bull riding at the Skamakowa Fairgrounds, a Chalk Art Contest at Strong Park and the Elochoman Farmer’s Market.

The vendor fair, Art in the Park, show, parade and fireworks will be on Saturday, along with live music and a beer garden. The fireworks start at 10 p.m. Saturday.

