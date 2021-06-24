 Skip to main content
Cathlamet's Bald Eagle Days are back
Cathlamet's Bald Eagle Days are back

Bald Eagle Days 2019

This TDN file photo from 2019 shows some of the artworks submitted for the Bald Eagle Days sidewalk chalk art contest, which usually kicks off the two-day festival. The 2021 festival takes place July 16 and 17.

 Courtney Talak

Cathlamet's Bald Eagle Days are set for July 16 and 17 this year, with a parade, fireworks and Art in the Park show.

The 40th Bald Eagle Days theme is “Fly Like an Eagle,” and the weekend will kick off Friday with bull riding at the Skamakowa Fairgrounds, a Chalk Art Contest at Strong Park and the Elochoman Farmer’s Market.

Poker on motorcycles: Wahkiakum keeps Bald Eagle Day spirit alive with substitute event

The vendor fair, Art in the Park, show, parade and fireworks will be on Saturday, along with live music and a beer garden. The fireworks start at 10 p.m. Saturday.

