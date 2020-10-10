Cathlamet woman accused of $186K dog bite workers comp scam

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to L&I, Jordan regularly declared in official documents that she wasn’t working because of her injury. Her and her doctor’s official statements allowed her to receive L&I payments to replace part of her lost wages.

From 2016 to 2019, Jordan received $163,000 in wage-replacement payments and more than $23,000 in vocational and medical services through L&I’s benefits programs, according to the agency.

Prompted by suspicions from a claim manager, L&I launched an investigation into the payments in the summer of 2018. Investigators discovered that Jordan owned six dogs — three small French bulldogs and three large boxers — and she did not faint or appear frightened while in the house with them, according to a news release.

During a home visit in which an L&I investigator pretended to be interested in buying bricks from her, Jordan explained that she and her husband had been rescuing and fostering boxers for 30 years, and “even warned the investigator that one of her recently rescued dogs might bite,” charging papers say.

Investigators also found several Facebook pages Jordan used to advertise dogs for sale and search for dogs to breed, according to the press release. The pages were listed under her maiden name, an alias, and her husband’s name, the release says.