Cathlamet woman accused of $186K dog bite workers comp scam

A 52-year-old Cathlamet woman faces first-degree felony theft charges after a state investigation uncovered that her on-the-job dog bite injury was not as severe as she claimed.
Linda Lashell Jordan, 52, collected more than $186,000 in benefits from the state Labor and Industries Department while allegedly suffering from “dog phobia” that prevented her from going back to work as a meter reader because she fainted at the sight of dogs, according to a press release.
But an L&I investigation found that Jordan owned and rescued dogs despite her supposed ailment.
“The defendant’s alleged actions in this case are so blatant it’s astounding,” L&I Assistant Director of Fraud Prevention and Labor Standards Chris Bowe said in a prepared statement Friday. “We do not tolerate people who intentionally defraud the workers’ comp system. As our work in this case shows, we investigate and hold responsible people who abuse this crucial resource for legitimately injured workers.”
Jordan was working as a meter reader for the Pacific County Public Utility District when a dog bit her right forearm in March 2007, according to a press release. She filed an L&I injury claim, which was then eventually closed.
However, the claim reopened in 2014 when Jordan’s doctor said she fainted whenever she saw dogs and could not return to work.
According to L&I, Jordan regularly declared in official documents that she wasn’t working because of her injury. Her and her doctor’s official statements allowed her to receive L&I payments to replace part of her lost wages.
From 2016 to 2019, Jordan received $163,000 in wage-replacement payments and more than $23,000 in vocational and medical services through L&I’s benefits programs, according to the agency.
Prompted by suspicions from a claim manager, L&I launched an investigation into the payments in the summer of 2018. Investigators discovered that Jordan owned six dogs — three small French bulldogs and three large boxers — and she did not faint or appear frightened while in the house with them, according to a news release.
During a home visit in which an L&I investigator pretended to be interested in buying bricks from her, Jordan explained that she and her husband had been rescuing and fostering boxers for 30 years, and “even warned the investigator that one of her recently rescued dogs might bite,” charging papers say.
Investigators also found several Facebook pages Jordan used to advertise dogs for sale and search for dogs to breed, according to the press release. The pages were listed under her maiden name, an alias, and her husband’s name, the release says.
“Though her health care provider advised her not to drive in case she saw a dog and fainted behind the wheel, investigators saw Jordan driving nine times in 2018 and 2019,” L&I wrote in the release. “Despite claiming her dog phobia made it difficult for her to be near dog-related services, she sometimes drove past dog grooming and other dog-related businesses, making no attempt to avoid them.”
In August 2019, the case investigator showed photos and other surveillance materials to a psychiatrist who once treated Jordan, and the psychiatrist changed the diagnosis from dog phobia and post-traumatic stress disorder to malingering, according the the press release. The psychiatrist told L&I Jordan was actually capable of returning to work as a meter reader in September 2016, the release says.
Jordan is scheduled for arraignment Monday in Wahkiakum County Superior Court, according to the press release. The Washington Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case based on the 14-month investigation by L&I.
