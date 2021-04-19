Cathlamet Town Council endorses federal recognition of Chinook Indian Nation

Cushman said the Chinook were granted federal status in 2001, but were denied 18 months later.

Before the official recognition, the U.S. government identified the tribes in several federal rulings.

In 1970, the Indian Claims Commission found the Chinook were the original land owners of 76,630 acres of land, and 7,000 acres of tideland in Washington and Oregon, Cushman said, but the tribes have never been compensated.

In 1911 and 1933, the Supreme Court awarded the Chinook local ancestral land to fish, according to Cushman.

She said her direct ancestor helped negotiate the nation’s first treaty with the United States in 1851, but Congress didn't ratify the document.

Cushman said local endorsements, like in Cathlamet, encourage Congress to recognize the tribes.

“Congress should act because it is the right thing to do,” she said.

Chinook tribe wins court battle; stage set to seek recognition TACOMA — A judge ruled Jan. 10 that a federal ban preventing the Chinook Indian Nation from reapplying for federal tribal recognition is unjustified.

Cathlamet Mayor Dale Jacobson said other local municipalities should join the council to advocate for the area's local ancestors.

“I endorse the resolution passed by the council and encourage other lower Columbia governments to join us in supporting federal recognition for our own indigenous tribe: the Chinook,” he said.

