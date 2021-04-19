 Skip to main content
Cathlamet Town Council endorses federal recognition of Chinook Indian Nation
Cathlamet Town Council endorses federal recognition of Chinook Indian Nation

Chinook Indian Nation Councilwoman Rachel Cushman

Chinook Indian Nation Councilwoman Rachel Cushman is seen in this photo.

 Amiran White, Contributed

The Cathlamet Town Council voted April 5 to support federal recognition of the Chinook Indian Nation.

Cathlamet council members are the first elected officials in Chinook ancestral land to endorse the tribes’ federal recognition, according to a town press release.

The nation has been acknowledged by the United States government for more than a century. The tribes briefly were officially recognized under the Clinton administration but lost the status soon after.

Federal recognition allows tribes to self-govern while receiving certain federal benefits.

Chinook Indian Nation Councilwoman Rachel Cushman said funds are needed for economic justice.

“If recognized (we) would be able to access monies only available to recognized tribes,” she said. “More funds and opportunities means more jobs and services.”

The Chinook Indian Nation comprises five tribes located at the mouth of the Columbia River in Wahkiakum and Pacific counties in Washington and Clatsop County in Oregon. 

Cushman said the tribes have sought to “clarify” their status for nearly 171 years. The Chinook “have a lawsuit in the federal courts” and are working on a Congressional bill for recognition, she said.

“We will use whatever means necessary to right this … injustice,” Cushman said.

Cushman said the Chinook were granted federal status in 2001, but were denied 18 months later.

Before the official recognition, the U.S. government identified the tribes in several federal rulings.

In 1970, the Indian Claims Commission found the Chinook were the original land owners of 76,630 acres of land, and 7,000 acres of tideland in Washington and Oregon, Cushman said, but the tribes have never been compensated. 

In 1911 and 1933, the Supreme Court awarded the Chinook local ancestral land to fish, according to Cushman.

She said her direct ancestor helped negotiate the nation’s first treaty with the United States in 1851, but Congress didn't ratify the document.

Cushman said local endorsements, like in Cathlamet, encourage Congress to recognize the tribes. 

“Congress should act because it is the right thing to do,” she said.

Cathlamet Mayor Dale Jacobson said other local municipalities should join the council to advocate for the area's local ancestors. 

“I endorse the resolution passed by the council and encourage other lower Columbia governments to join us in supporting federal recognition for our own indigenous tribe: the Chinook,” he said.

