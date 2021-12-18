 Skip to main content
editor's pick

Cathlamet native serves in the Philippine Sea

Chase Fritzie

Navy Range Safety Officer Chase Fritzie, center, is on the flight deck of the USS Jackson during a small-arms sustainment shoot.

Navy Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Chase Fritzie of Cathlamet, is a Range Safety Officer (RSO) on the flight deck of the USS Jackson (LCS 6), an Independence-variant littoral combat ship. The ship is part of the Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, which is on a rotational deployment in the U.S.’ Seventh Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

