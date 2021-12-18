Cathlamet native serves in the Philippine Sea

Navy Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Chase Fritzie of Cathlamet, is a Range Safety Officer (RSO) on the flight deck of the USS Jackson (LCS 6), an Independence-variant littoral combat ship. The ship is part of the Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, which is on a rotational deployment in the U.S.’ Seventh Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to information submitted to The Daily News.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today