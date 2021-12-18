Cathlamet native serves in the Philippine Sea

Navy Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Chase Fritzie of Cathlamet, is a Range Safety Officer (RSO) on the flight deck of the USS Jackson (LCS 6), an Independence-variant littoral combat ship. The ship is part of the Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, which is on a rotational deployment in the U.S.’ Seventh Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to information submitted to The Daily News.