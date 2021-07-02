 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cathlamet man dies in Friday crash near Coal Creek Road
0 comments

Cathlamet man dies in Friday crash near Coal Creek Road

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights - stock

A Cathlamet man died Friday after the car he was riding in crashed into a traffic signal pole on Ocean Beach Highway.  

According to a Washington State Patrol press release, Gary Backman, 70, was a passenger in a car travelling eastbound on Ocean Bach Highway, or State Route 4, near where it intersects with Coal Creek Road. 

Around 8:30 a.m., the car crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck a traffic signal pole. Backman was not wearing a seat belt, nor was the driver, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the Washington State Patrol. 

The driver, a 54-year-old Milwaukie man, was injured in the crash and taken to St. John. 

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News