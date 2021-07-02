Cathlamet man dies in Friday crash near Coal Creek Road

A Cathlamet man died Friday after the car he was riding in crashed into a traffic signal pole on Ocean Beach Highway.
According to a Washington State Patrol press release, Gary Backman, 70, was a passenger in a car travelling eastbound on Ocean Bach Highway, or State Route 4, near where it intersects with Coal Creek Road.
Around 8:30 a.m., the car crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck a traffic signal pole. Backman was not wearing a seat belt, nor was the driver, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver, a 54-year-old Milwaukie man, was injured in the crash and taken to St. John.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.