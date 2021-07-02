Cathlamet man dies in Friday crash near Coal Creek Road

A Cathlamet man died Friday after the car he was riding in crashed into a traffic signal pole on Ocean Beach Highway.

According to a Washington State Patrol press release, Gary Backman, 70, was a passenger in a car travelling eastbound on Ocean Bach Highway, or State Route 4, near where it intersects with Coal Creek Road.

Around 8:30 a.m., the car crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck a traffic signal pole. Backman was not wearing a seat belt, nor was the driver, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver, a 54-year-old Milwaukie man, was injured in the crash and taken to St. John.

