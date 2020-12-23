 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cathlamet gets state grant to install electric vehicle charging station
0 comments
alert top story

Cathlamet gets state grant to install electric vehicle charging station

{{featured_button_text}}

The future is charging into Cathlamet, as it is the smallest of 14 towns that received state grant money to install a fast-charging electric vehicle charging station this grant cycle. 

According to a town press release, Cathlamet was awarded a roughly $109,000 grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce Clean Energy Fund to install the only high power fast-charging electric vehicle charging unit in Wahkiakum County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The unit is well-paced because Cathlamet is adjacent to State Route 4 and abutting State Route 409, the press release said. The town plans to install the unit in the lot at the intersection of Main and Butler Streets, along with upgrades like paved parking, a kiosk connecting to the planned Cathlamet public Wi-Fi network, ornamental plantings and history panels.

Mayor Dale Jacobson said the town is “incredibly grateful to the Department of Commerce" and work is expected to begin before May 26, 2021. 

"We hope that this fast-charging unit will encourage not only increased local EV ownership but also promote additional visits to our beautiful, rural community by growing numbers of EV drivers statewide," he said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News