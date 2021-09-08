Cathlamet deer refuge wetland restoration a success for salmon, birds, deer and people

While Fish and Wildlife did an emergency translocation of some deer to the Ridgefield refuge, the levee project ultimately was successful, and deer populations have returned to pre-translocation levels. That’s about 80 to 100 deer living on the Cathlamet refuge.

The new levee also is holding up well. While there was a little erosion that was fixed after it was first built, Ferrier said after plants grew on the levee “we haven’t seen any further erosion.” That’s because the setback levee’s position is farther away from ship channel traffic and waves gives it more protection.

“Fast forward to today, and we have this wonderful floodplain restoration,” Ferrier said. “The river is now able to connect using those breaches and flood that area and then unflood, the tides come in and out and the habitat is beautiful.”

Native plants have increased substantially, Ferrier said, and the restored wetlands are a hotspot for migratory birds, salmon, and even the deer eat the plants when the tides are low.

Salmon, both juvenile and adult, also have made use of the new habitat. Ferrier said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has done sampling and pit tag studies in the past and found juvenile salmon and adult steelhead and Chinook salmon all move in and out of the estuary.

“Adult chinook and steelhead come in when they return to go back up the river to spawn in the Snake River basin,” Ferrier said. “That’s more than they knew would happen in the restoration. It’s really kind of been a win-win-win.”

