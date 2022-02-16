 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cathlamet celebrates 115th birthday Friday with new town flag

Cathlamet

The streets of Cathlamet in 1907.

 David K. Hansen family, Contributed

CATHLAMET — The town is celebrating its 115th birthday with early 1900s costumes at noon, Friday outside Town Hall on Second Street.

The public is invited to attend the brief gathering where the new Cathlamet town flag will be raised, and a proclamation honoring the event will be read. People are encouraged to wear clothes to match the era of incorporation. 

The town was officially incorporated Feb. 18, 1907, after voters approved of the decision Feb. 4 and the town held its first council meeting Feb. 11.

Cathlamet Town Hall is located at 375 Second Street.

