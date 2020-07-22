Cat caregivers ask public to stop abandoning cats at Coal Creek

“These colonies are extremely common. You can have a colony in the backyard in a city. There could be 30 cats in an open field right downtown. It’s everywhere,” Collins said.

It can be difficult to tell the true scope of the problem because cats are great at hiding, especially tame cats that have been abandoned, she said.

Oleson said it’s taken him a while to learn how to trap the cats. He mostly focuses on the kittens, he said, because they’re easier to rehome.

“These cats are really smart, especially the adults,” he said. He can recognize many of the cats, he said, and tries to keep track of them.

Leaving cats on their own is not only harmful to the cats, but colonies can have a negative effect on birds, too, according to bird advocacy groups.

Outdoor cats, feral or tame, kill 2.4 billion birds annually in the contiguous United States, according to the American Bird Conservancy. They can also spread rabies and parasites.

A common solution to rising feral cat populations is to humanely trap them, have them spayed or neutered, then release them back into the area, Collins said. That stops the explosive population growth but allows the feral cats to live, because feral cats cannot be adopted out by shelters.