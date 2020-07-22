Cat caregivers ask public to stop abandoning cats at Coal Creek

Open a can of wet cat food at the Coal Creek boat launch off Ocean Beach Highway and cats will slink out of the dense brush. As 20 cats and kittens live in the area, a population of felines is starving, procreating and expanding as more people illegally abandon their cats there.
The situation has grown steadily worse over the past year, prompting state wildlife officers to investigate and monitor it, according to the area residents who feed them.
Bob Oleson, a retired trucker who lives nearby, said he buys several cases of food for the cats each month. While the cats can be shy around strangers, Oleson said they recognize him and come up to his Jeep.
He spends a lot of time at the boat launch reading books, he said, and he started to notice more and more cats as the months passed. Now, he said he sees fish and game agents and sheriff’s deputies there on a regular basis attempting to stop the illegal abandonment.
“I put out a can and they come out of nowhere. Some people tell me you shouldn’t feed them, but I’ve been hungry before and I’ll be damned if I let some animals starve,” he said.
Longview resident Christina O’Brien said she’s been feeding the cats for eight months, and more cats keep showing up. The cats are breeding, bringing kittens into an unhealthy situation, she said.
Last week, she and her family had to bury a litter of dead kittens, and they just found a new litter under a tree.
Their eyes barely open, the new kittens dive into hiding on shaky legs whenever someone approaches. One appears to have an injured eye, but O’Brien said it’s hard to get close enough to tell.
Oleson said after the first set of kittens died, “the mom cat walked around and cried and howled for about a week. I cried. It was horrible.”
O’Brien said there are several pregnant cats in the area now, and residents in the area would like to get them fixed before the population explodes further.
That’s the dangerous cycle of feral cat colonies, Twila Collins with The Cat’s Meow Spay Neuter and Adoption Project said. Her Centralia-based project gives cat owners and caretakers with affordable spay/neuter clinic in Lynnwood, Washington, rehoming help and assistance in taming feral kittens and cats.
She said O’Brien reached out to Collins for advice a few months ago about the Coal Creek colony, and she offered advice about trapping and parasite control. While she said she wishes she could offer spay and neuter services, COVID-19 is currently making that difficult. Collins said she’s worked with feral cat colonies for more than a decade and was getting 120 cats fixed per month pre-COVID.
“These colonies are extremely common. You can have a colony in the backyard in a city. There could be 30 cats in an open field right downtown. It’s everywhere,” Collins said.
It can be difficult to tell the true scope of the problem because cats are great at hiding, especially tame cats that have been abandoned, she said.
Oleson said it’s taken him a while to learn how to trap the cats. He mostly focuses on the kittens, he said, because they’re easier to rehome.
“These cats are really smart, especially the adults,” he said. He can recognize many of the cats, he said, and tries to keep track of them.
Leaving cats on their own is not only harmful to the cats, but colonies can have a negative effect on birds, too, according to bird advocacy groups.
Outdoor cats, feral or tame, kill 2.4 billion birds annually in the contiguous United States, according to the American Bird Conservancy. They can also spread rabies and parasites.
A common solution to rising feral cat populations is to humanely trap them, have them spayed or neutered, then release them back into the area, Collins said. That stops the explosive population growth but allows the feral cats to live, because feral cats cannot be adopted out by shelters.
“People trap them and take them to shelters thinking they’re doing a good thing, but they’re signing the cat’s death sentence,” she said.
At Coal Creek, O’Brien said she would love to see local vets volunteer to do spay and neuter, and is looking for people willing to rehome some of the friendly cats. She also asked the public to report people who abandon cats there.
Oleson added that he wished people would be more responsible and stop abandoning cats.
“There are a number of places that will take them,” he said, including farmers looking for barn cats.
If anyone wants to donate cat food, adopt a cat or volunteer to do spay and neuter surgeries, O’Brien asks them to call her at 360-270-7953.
And Collins encouraged people to get involved, because she said the only way to truly solve the feral cat problem is to have more colony caregivers to get the cats the help they need.
“Anyone who is able-bodied can do it. They just have to take a deep breath and commit to it,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.