Castle Rock woman flees from police, arrested on suspicion of car theft

Several local law enforcement agencies Monday helped to arrest a 40-year-old Castle Rock woman suspected of stealing a car.

Molly Anne McFadden allegedly stole a truck Monday morning while its owner was inside the Gateway Shell station store. The truck's owner flagged down a Castle Rock police sergeant to report the theft around 7 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Castle Rock police broadcast a description of the truck over the police radio, and an employee with Cowlitz County Fire District 6 notified officers that they saw the vehicle headed southbound on Interstate 5, according to the post.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputies, Kalama Police and Woodland Police later located the vehicle and tried to pull McFadden over.

She fled at a "high rate of speed" and exited the interstate at Exit 16 near the Ilani Casino, according to the post. McFadden crashed near some new construction, and after a short area search, police arrested her on suspicion of vehicle theft, attempting to elude law enforcement and an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

McFadden was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail shortly before 9:30 a.m.

