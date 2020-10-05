Castle Rock wins national America in Bloom video contest

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year Castle Rock earned almost two times the number of votes as Decatur, swamping the larger city's 726-vote finish with more than 1,100 votes of its own. Brewton came in third with 125 votes.

Chennault said a Facebook post announcing Castle Rock's win had reached more than 12,000 people as of Monday morning.

"Those are the shares that are going all over the world. Many, many of the other America in Bloom cities are sharing it. They like what we are doing," Chennault said.

Castle Rock did not place in any other category it entered. Chennault said local volunteers focused their efforts on the video contest this year, in part due to changes to the main competitions to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.

For example, all cities submitted a self-evaluation as its contest application. Usually a group of America in Bloom judges tour the city for an independent evaluation.

"We just gave it a shot," Chennault said of the self-evaluations. "That's OK, too, because we still had a chance to get our message out there for people to take a look at it."