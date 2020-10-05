Castle Rock wins national America in Bloom video contest

With an overwhelming show of support from local, regional and international followers, Castle Rock floral boosters won an annual America in Bloom video contest with more than 57% of the vote.
The national beautification program recognizes the efforts of community members to improve the appearance of their cities. This is Castle Rock's ninth year involved in the program.
"Having that much community support was just humbling, to know that many people cared about Castle Rock. I got messages from Canada and the U.K.," said Nancy Chennault, Castle Rock Blooms volunteer coordinator. "The people within the floral community really responded. It was just a very warming, humbling, gratifying thing."
The first-place award comes with a $1,500 cash prize. The winner of the "people's choice" contest is determined by an online vote, and it is the only America in Bloom competition category with a financial award.
Unlike the other categories, where cities face similarly sized competitors, the video contest is open to cities of all sizes. Castle Rock faced two other contenders this year: Decatur, Ill. and Brewton, Ala.
Brewton's population is nearly double Castle Rock's 2,300, while Decatur boasts more 70,000 citizens. In 2018, Decatur beat out Castle Rock with just 200 votes. The following year, Decatur did not submit a video and Castle Rock took first place.
This year Castle Rock earned almost two times the number of votes as Decatur, swamping the larger city's 726-vote finish with more than 1,100 votes of its own. Brewton came in third with 125 votes.
Chennault said a Facebook post announcing Castle Rock's win had reached more than 12,000 people as of Monday morning.
"Those are the shares that are going all over the world. Many, many of the other America in Bloom cities are sharing it. They like what we are doing," Chennault said.
Castle Rock did not place in any other category it entered. Chennault said local volunteers focused their efforts on the video contest this year, in part due to changes to the main competitions to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.
For example, all cities submitted a self-evaluation as its contest application. Usually a group of America in Bloom judges tour the city for an independent evaluation.
"We just gave it a shot," Chennault said of the self-evaluations. "That's OK, too, because we still had a chance to get our message out there for people to take a look at it."
Also, Castle Rock Mayor Paul Helenberg was one of 16 nominees for the Community Champion award, a competitive community leadership contest hosted by America in Bloom. Although he didn't win, Helenberg did serve as a panelist during one of the virtual symposium workshops, Chennault said.
"I think it was, given the circumstances, one of the best symposium expereinces we could have had," Chennault said.
