Castle Rock wins flower display category in national contest

Castle Rock missed out on the top prize with the national America in Bloom competition this year, but still won an award for its colorful flower displays.

The town won the Floral Displays Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2021 awards program held earlier this week. The category rewards all-around excellence in urban flower displays, whether they are hung from baskets or planted in flower beds.

Nancy Chennault, the longtime organizer of the Castle Rock Bloom Team, said the city has a team of around 40 volunteers caring for more than 200 hanging flower baskets throughout town this year. To spice up the displays, the Bloom Team created an edible garden in Old Jail Park filled with produce like berries and chili peppers.

Castle Rock had won four of the previous six video contests held by America in Bloom, the only category with a public vote and a cash prize of $1,500. Chennault said the city finished in second place this year to Punta Gorda, Florida, a result she was happy with given that Castle Rock was the smallest of the cities in the category.

Chennault added that the Bloom Team was already in the process of deciding flower combinations for the city to display next year.

