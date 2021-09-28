Castle Rock water boiling water warning for section of State Route 504 ends Tuesday

A roughly 29-hour warning to boil water along State Route 504 at Exit 49 in Castle Rock ended Tuesday morning after a new pipe was connected to the city’s main water system Sunday night.

Water was turned off from about 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday for about 52 customers, including homes, apartments and businesses along State Route 504, also known as Mount St. Helens Way, as well as Dougherty Drive within city limits, said Castle Rock Public Works Director Dave Vorse.

From about 6 a.m. Monday to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, people in the area were asked to boil water before drinking as an extra precaution, he added. Vorse said the new pipe was disinfected before it was laid in the ground and there was “very little chance for contamination,” but they issued the warning just to be safe. He said once the pipe was connected, the city tested the water and removed the warning when they received cleared results.

Vorse said a roughly 0.5-mile new water pipe replaced a roughly 50-year-old pipe along Dougherty Drive as they reconstructed the road. Crews connected the new section to the city’s main water pipe Sunday.

Vorse called the project the “largest tie-in” in his roughly 40-year career.

“I’m very proud of how everything came together,” he said.

