Castle Rock voters approve of library tax, early election results say

CASTLE ROCK — The library in Castle Rock will for the first time in years have local funding after voters seemingly approved a one-year levy, according to early primary election results Tuesday evening.

With a voter turnout of 19%, unofficial results from the Cowlitz County Auditor shows the levy passed with 60.78% of the vote.

The public library has gone without tax funding since 2019, when voters denied a levy that would have funded staff and the library services, former library director Vicki Selander told The Daily News last month.

It looks as though the library will get what Selander said was much-needed funding, after six different attempts to pass the levy have failed.

The levy will tax 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. With the median resale price of a home in Cowlitz County of $374,000, that comes out to about $112 for homeowners.

Selander said the rate was chosen so the library can stay open and eventually expand, but was low enough that taxpayers did not feel overburdened.

"The library doesn't have a budget at all," Selander said. "We're operating entirely on donations."

Services like free public internet access, e-books and informational publications will all benefit from this funding, Selander said.

A super majority, or 60% of the vote, is needed to secure levies of this nature. In other attempts to pass the tax, more than half of voters approved it, though they were a few percentage points shy of reaching that 60%.

Now that early results point to a potential victory for the library, the tax collection will start in January and total $68,496 in 2023.

No arguments opposing the levy were submitted to the Cowlitz County Auditor on time. The deadline to certify the election is Aug. 16.