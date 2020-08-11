Castle Rock volunteers progess on Jackson Cemetery restoration

“I’ve got some guys that have chainsaws, so we are going up to cut up the trees that are down … so we can move the stones back to where they need to be,” Rutherford said.

One headstone, for example, has broken off its base and tumbled down the hill. It’s bordered by two 10-foot trees that fell on either side of it.

Volunteers can use come-alongs to haul the stone back to its base, but the trees must be out of the way first, Rutherford said.

Between cemetery cleaning days, Rutherford scours genealogical records and online ancestry sites to learn more about the people buried there. Her research reveals snippets of the past, including the brief history of Mary Thurston.

“She came out on the wagon train. She had four children and she was pregnant with her fifth when she came out,” Rutherford said. “Her husband was injured in the Civil War … and he had died of his injuries.”

“There’s got to be a good story on that one, but I haven’t researched it more,” she added.

Rutherford has also gathered stories from relatives of the people buried in the cemetery. She said she’s trying to track down living relatives of the Jackson family. She’s already spoken with relatives of the Huntingtons.