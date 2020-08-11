Castle Rock volunteers progess on Jackson Cemetery restoration

The names of past Castle Rock residents rang out over a wild, hilly landscape last week as a handful of volunteers called back and forth to one another in a search for headstones.
“Daniel Ott! Where is he on the map?” one volunteer called out, referencing the cemetery ledger showing specific plots in the historic burial site.
“Oh, I know I just saw the Moores. I think they’re back over by the McKinneys,” shouted another.
The volunteers act as local detectives tracking down the last resting places and family histories of about 80 people buried in the Jackson Cemetery near Delameter Road in Castle Rock. Their work last week moved forward a grassroots project to restore the cemetery, establish a public access road and preserve the tales of local pioneers.
“It’s just so fun to find out the stories,” said Barbara Rutherford, the Castle Rock resident spearheading the effort.
The nearly half-acre cemetery plot owned by Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1 is surrounded by private property. No one has had permission to use the private lands to access the cemetery for at least five years.
This spring, Rutherford received the O.K. from a local couple to use their property, which borders the cemetery, as an access point. She then formed the Friends of the Jackson Cemetery volunteer group to begin the restoration project.
Rutherford has led about four trips to the site to survey the cemetery, identify grave plots and clear debris. During the most recent trip on Wednesday, volunteers cleared overgrown bushes and flagged grave sites to determine which plots might be “missing.”
Moss and blackberry brambles have reclaimed big swaths of the burial lot. Some headstones have disappeared under dirt, overgrown plants and fallen leaves. Others were damaged or knocked down years ago by cattle that entered the site from surrounding grazing pastures.
Rutherford and her group on Wednesday found at least four headstones they hadn’t seen before, including one for Myrtyle Clausemeyer, a 5-year-old girl who was buried there before her family moved to Oregon.
“We are taking care of people who aren’t connected to anybody here (in Castle Rock),” Rutherford said.
The volunteers also tend to more well-known cemetery residents, such as William and Elizabeth Huntington, the city’s founders.
Two of the markers, including William Huntington’s, have been professionally cleaned by a cemetery historian and preservationist from a Sons of the American Revolution group. Rutherford, a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, contacted the historian to help teach local volunteers how to care for the headstones.
Once her group can raise enough money for the cleaning chemicals, Rutherford plans to clean the rest of the stones.
“It’s a shame cemeteries are forgotten. … I hope some day when my cemetery grave is overgrown, someone cleans it,” said Keith, a volunteer from Castle Rock who did not give his last name. “People shouldn’t be forgotten, and this is one way to remember them.”
The COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on plans for the public road, Rutherford said. She had a lead on a public easement that might work for a pathway, but she’s unable to access the necessary property records because the courthouse is closed to the public for safety reasons.
There are legal options for creating an access point, but it would be a long process that requires a lawyer, Rutherford said. The friends group is not able to spend the time or money on that yet.
She estimated that it will take about $20,000 to complete the restoration project. That includes the cost to build a new fence around the area to keep cattle out, as well as clean and repair gravestones.
She’s seeking grants to fund the effort, and the friends are considering a fundraiser once pandemic restrictions are lifted.
As for labor, Rutherford relies on her group of about two dozen volunteers. She said she plans another cleaning excursion Thursday to cut and haul off fallen trees.
“I’ve got some guys that have chainsaws, so we are going up to cut up the trees that are down … so we can move the stones back to where they need to be,” Rutherford said.
One headstone, for example, has broken off its base and tumbled down the hill. It’s bordered by two 10-foot trees that fell on either side of it.
Volunteers can use come-alongs to haul the stone back to its base, but the trees must be out of the way first, Rutherford said.
Between cemetery cleaning days, Rutherford scours genealogical records and online ancestry sites to learn more about the people buried there. Her research reveals snippets of the past, including the brief history of Mary Thurston.
“She came out on the wagon train. She had four children and she was pregnant with her fifth when she came out,” Rutherford said. “Her husband was injured in the Civil War … and he had died of his injuries.”
“There’s got to be a good story on that one, but I haven’t researched it more,” she added.
Rutherford has also gathered stories from relatives of the people buried in the cemetery. She said she’s trying to track down living relatives of the Jackson family. She’s already spoken with relatives of the Huntingtons.
Karen Harris, a Castle Rock resident and volunteer with the restoration project, shared stories about her great-grandfather William Leonard and an infestation of weevils during the late 19th century that ravaged the family’s crops.
“It destroyed everything, and they decided they would leave. And that’s when the Delameters contacted them,” said Harris, 72, who still lives on the farmland her ancestors moved to in the late 1800s.
Some of the cemetery’s stories remain a mystery still. Harris said she wants to research more information about Willie Leonard, another apparent relative buried there.
She found Willie’s grave while searching for her great-grandfather’s headstone. At first she thought it might be the older man’s grave marked with a nickname. But the dates on the stone indicate Willie died as a child, around age 10.
“I don’t remember my father ever talking about Willie. … I really should have listened to my father better when I was young,” Harris said.
