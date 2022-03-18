Castle Rock Visitor Center management switches from Chamber of Commerce to Community Development Alliance

Castle Rock Blooms giveaway

What: Submit a name for the Castle Rock Blooms Team's flower basket that will hang in the city this summer, and possibly win a 14" basket yourself. The baskets include potato vines and three purples shades of a type of petunia.

When to submit: April 1 deadline. The Castle Rock High School's greenhouse management class will select the winner.

Where to submit: Email castlerockblooms@hotmail.com or submit names in-person at the Castle Rock Nursery, 331 Buland Drive, Castle Rock.