Castle Rock Visitor Center management switches from Chamber of Commerce to Community Development Alliance

CASTLE ROCK — The city is transferring management of the Castle Rock Visitor Center from the city's Chamber of Commerce to a nonprofit that promotes local businesses, events and tourism.
Castle Rock City Council voted unanimously Monday to allow the Castle Rock Community Development Alliance to run the center off Interstate 5's exit 49 through February 2023 using the nonprofit's funds.
The contract states the city does not have enough "resources" to benefit the center. The contract also states the city's Lodging Tax Advisory Committee recommended services be offered at the center "requiring specialized skills," which the alliance says they have.
Castle Rock Community Development Alliance Vice President Mike Vorse said these skills include local connections to staff the center with volunteers and local knowledge to direct tourists to sites and business.
Visitor Center
Vorse said he hopes the Visitor Center, which has not operated since the pandemic began, will reopen by Memorial Day.
The contract to change management states the Community Development Alliance will staff the center during hours the nonprofit sets.
The city and alliance's goal is for volunteers to greet and guide tourists to areas like downtown Castle Rock and businesses east of I-5, as well as encourage people to stay overnight in local lodgings, states the contract.
Any city or county in the state can levy a lodging tax when people stay the night at local lodgings. The city's lodging tax revenue took a dip during the pandemic, but was almost $7,000 more in 2021 than before COVID-19 hit, according to Castle Rock Treasurer Carie Cuttonaro.
The contract states the city will pay for utilities and security at the Visitors Center, and provide tourism funds through grants and lodging tax revenue when available. All other expenses will fall on the alliance, which receives funds through donations, Vorse said.
The contract requires the alliance to provide regular reports on the number of people who visit the center, as well as the visitors' interests.
Castle Rock Blooms — an organization that has been nationally recognized for the flowers they plant around the city — is also under the umbrella of the alliance.