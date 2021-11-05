Castle Rock veterans nonprofit hires first employees to grow services

Black and her husband Rich formed the nonprofit after a veteran friend was embarrassed to receive aid from the Blacks to cover expenses. Rhonda Black said veterans’ tough personas can sometimes make it difficult to admit they need help, so HEVIN makes it easier for veterans to accept funds from an organization rather than someone they know.

She said the organization “bridges the gap” between the community and the veterans.

“Everyone wants to help veterans, we just don’t know how,” she said.

HEVIN works with organizations like the Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center in Longview to connect veterans to necessities like rental and health care assistance. Rhonda Black said the organization also posts requests online for community members to donate items like utility payments and cellphones for veterans in need.

When a local veteran needed help securing housing before receiving his Social Security payment, HEVIN was there to help. When a different veteran needed boots for work, and another needed grocery money while recovering from a car accident, the team jumped in, Rhonda Black said.

Nov. 20, HEVIN's third annual "Vetsgiving" celebration is scheduled at the Longview Eagles, where veterans and their families eat to-go or in-person turkey dinners for free.