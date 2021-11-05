Castle Rock veterans nonprofit hires first employees to grow services

CASTLE ROCK — A nonprofit that connects veterans to local resources hired its first two staff members this fall thanks to a federal grant to expand its reach.
HEVIN Co-founder Rhonda Black said the 501(c)3 has supplied necessities like furniture, vehicles and rent money to more than 100 veterans over the last three years by sourcing donations and helping veterans find available resources.
Black said the Castle Rock organization hired two part-time staff members in October to grow HEVIN’s reach through 2022 using a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant. Rachel Cox of Toutle will process applications and keep records, while Kalei LaFave of Longview will promote the organization’s mission and secure additional funding.
‘Everyone wants to help a veteran’
HEVIN stands for Helping Every Veteran In Need.
Black and her husband Rich formed the nonprofit after a veteran friend was embarrassed to receive aid from the Blacks to cover expenses. Rhonda Black said veterans’ tough personas can sometimes make it difficult to admit they need help, so HEVIN makes it easier for veterans to accept funds from an organization rather than someone they know.
She said the organization “bridges the gap” between the community and the veterans.
“Everyone wants to help veterans, we just don’t know how,” she said.
HEVIN works with organizations like the Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center in Longview to connect veterans to necessities like rental and health care assistance. Rhonda Black said the organization also posts requests online for community members to donate items like utility payments and cellphones for veterans in need.
When a local veteran needed help securing housing before receiving his Social Security payment, HEVIN was there to help. When a different veteran needed boots for work, and another needed grocery money while recovering from a car accident, the team jumped in, Rhonda Black said.
Nov. 20, HEVIN's third annual "Vetsgiving" celebration is scheduled at the Longview Eagles, where veterans and their families eat to-go or in-person turkey dinners for free.
The organization also received $8,000 Oct. 26 from a local funding organization called 100+ Women Who Care Lower Columbia Chapter, Rhonda Black said. Her goal is to some day create a community center for veterans where they can relax, shower and eat, she added.