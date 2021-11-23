Castle Rock ups water, sewer rates to cover water pipe upgrade at State Route 411 Bridge

CASTLE ROCK — Residents will pay more in monthly water, sewer and stormwater rates in 2022 to continue covering the delayed upgrade of a main water pipe near the State Route 411 Bridge across the Cowlitz River.

The City Council unanimously voted Monday to increase monthly base rates for water by 4%, sewer by 1% and stormwater and consumption by 2% starting in the January billing cycle. The council also approved the 2.5% property tax increase for 2022 and lowered late fees for water, sewer and stormwater bills for people with lower outstanding balances.

Project plans

Castle Rock Public Works Director Dave Vorse said 2022 will be the second consecutive year of water and sewer rate increases to cover the cost of upgrading a main water pipe at the State Route 411 Bridge over the Cowlitz River. The increased utility rates will repay the project's USDA loan and the rates are expected to be raised in 2023 as well, he added.

Vorse said contractors are expected to bid on the water main upgrade and replacement of the bridge deck in March amid delays. He said completing the project at the same time as the state's planned replacement of the bridge deck will be "the most cost effective time ever," to do so, as opposed to installing a new water line years later.

He said crews plan to upgrade the area's main water pipe by replacing the roughly 50-year-old 12-inch, steel pipe with a 16-inch pipe made of more sustainable material, which will last about 75 years.

Rate increases

About three people questioned utility rate increases during Monday's public hearing before the unanimous approval.

The city's base water rate will increase $1.53 per month in 2022, according to the city. People with 100 to 1,500 cubic feet of water usage will pay the base rate of $39.80 in 2022, as opposed to $38.27 in 2021, according to the city. The base rate is the charge to turn city water on, Vorse said. After the base rate, customers are charged $0.0521 per cubic foot of metered use, according to the city.

Sewer rates will increase $0.35 per month in 2022, and people with 100 to 1,500 cubic feet of water usage will pay the monthly base rate of $35.01, up from $34.66, according to the city. Customers are charged $0.0918 per cubic foot of metered use after the base rate.

Stormwater rates also will increase $0.15 per month, according to the city. People with 100 to 1,500 cubic feet of water usage will pay the monthly base rate of $7.76, up from $7.61. Vorse said the increase to stormwater will cover the increased price of chemicals to treat the water.

Utility bills

Customers who owe less than $50 on their late water, sewer or stormwater bills will save around $10 in fees and forgo the hassle of having their water turned off and reconnected starting in the January billing cycle.

Castle Rock Clerk and Treasurer Carie Cuttonaro said the change was made to help people with automatic payments set up through their bank avoid late charges if their bills are unusually high one month. The change also avoids charging customers "more in fees than their balance," she said.

Customers who owe $11 or less on their late bills will no longer be charged a fee to be rebilled and the outstanding balance will be carried over to the next bill. People who owe $12 to $50 on late bills will be charged a $10 fee to be rebilled, and a $10 delinquency fee if they don't pay by the end of the month, but not the $25 fee to disconnect and reconnect their water.

Late bills that are more than $50 will receive the $10 late fee to be rebilled and a $25 reconnect and disconnect fee and services will be disconnected.

