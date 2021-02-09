Castle Rock, Toledo voters supporting levies in early ballot returns

Rust said this year was the closest levy election he had seen, and said the pandemic made for a difficult voting landscape.

"It's pretty tough because a lot of taxpayers have lost their jobs and are struggling right now," he said Tuesday night. "I'm just grateful for the folks that did find it in their hearts to vote yes."

The district's current two-year educational programs and operations levy will expire at the end of this year. The new three-year replacement will raise an estimated $1.1 million in 2022, $1.15 million in 2023 and $1.2 million in 2024.

The current levy tax rate is $1.49 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, and the new levy will raise rates between 11 and 20 cents over the three-year term, which school officials said was largely to keep pace with inflation.

That's rates of $1.60 to $1.69 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The owner of a $250,000 home will pay $400 a year at the $1.60 rate, or about $33 per month.

A levy is not the same as a bond. The Toledo community approved a $7 million bond measure in 2018 to build a new high school, but none of those funds can be used for anything except construction of the new school.

Lewis County saw an overall 32.4% turnout rate in the special election.

