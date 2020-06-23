Castle Rock to upgrade technology, city hall safety with CARES funding

With the help of state and county COVID-19 funding, the City of Castle Rock will update technology for staff members and install new safety structures in City Hall without affecting the 2020 operating budget.
The city council Monday approved about $123,000 of coronavirus-related expenditures. The purchases include laptops for the finance office and police station; a breezeway structure and plexiglass barriers for city hall offices; cleaning materials; upgrades to the town’s digital reader board; and labor costs for installing the equipment.
“We have these anticipated expenses, which includes laptops, to make our lives a little more workable through this COVID-19 (pandemic). Case in point is this meeting there,” City Clerk Carie Cutunnaro told the council by phone Monday night. “It would also allow for us to telework if one of us in the office does come down sick. We would still be able to do our work if we are in quarantine.”
The new safety structures will prepare city hall to reopen for customer-facing services once the county enters Phase 3 of the governor’s “Safe Start” plan. For example, the breezeway would protect customers from “inclement weather” while waiting to enter the main office in a line of people spaced six-feet apart, Cuttonaro said. Plexiglass adds another barrier between staff and customers to prevent any potential spread of germs.
“We don’t want to make people feel like they are not welcome, but at the same time we need to protect them, as well as us,” Cuttonaro said Tuesday.
The upgrades will not affect the operating budget because the city will receive funding through the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security). Cuttonaro anticipates the city will get about $66,500 from the state and about $56,600 from the county.
Overall, the city's budget is faring well despite the pandemic, Cuttonaro said.
Revenues have declined some, but spending also "tapered off a bit" once the city started its COVID-19 response, she said.
"So far it seems to be going OK. But the future is really looking unstable, so we want to keep our eye on that."
