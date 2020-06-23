Castle Rock to upgrade technology, city hall safety with CARES funding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the help of state and county COVID-19 funding, the City of Castle Rock will update technology for staff members and install new safety structures in City Hall without affecting the 2020 operating budget.

The city council Monday approved about $123,000 of coronavirus-related expenditures. The purchases include laptops for the finance office and police station; a breezeway structure and plexiglass barriers for city hall offices; cleaning materials; upgrades to the town’s digital reader board; and labor costs for installing the equipment.

“We have these anticipated expenses, which includes laptops, to make our lives a little more workable through this COVID-19 (pandemic). Case in point is this meeting there,” City Clerk Carie Cutunnaro told the council by phone Monday night. “It would also allow for us to telework if one of us in the office does come down sick. We would still be able to do our work if we are in quarantine.”