Castle Rock to start virtual high school academy

Castle Rock will start a virtual high school academy next year, joining several area districts that have offered a permanent remote option regardless of COVID-19.

Superintendent Ryan Greene said 64 high schoolers chose a fully remote schedule in late February, even with hybrid options available. He wants to provide an opportunity for those next year if they’re still not comfortable with in-person school or if they’ve found they prefer remote learning.

“We have just started working on what our virtual academy will look like next year,” Greene said. “We know we need it and our students deserve another option for their schooling.”

By starting its own program, Greene hopes to retain students interested in a virtual academy that might otherwise leave the district to attend a statewide virtual school or another local option. State funding for schools largely is tied to student enrollment.

Most of the details of what the program will look like, how many teachers it will have and how much it will cost are still being hammered out, Greene said.

The district is starting with high school “since we’ve never done a virtual academy before,” Greene said, but will reassess after the program starts to see if there’s demand and capacity to add middle school options.

