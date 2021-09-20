 Skip to main content
Castle Rock to shut off water main overnight Sunday to complete project
Castle Rock Public Works Department crews Sunday will shut down part of the water system east of Interstate 5 to complete the State Route 504 water main replacement project.

Water service will be turned off from 6 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday for the are located east of I-5 on both sides of Mount St. Helens Way North East and Dougherty Drive North East.

The shut off does not include Powell Road, south of Powell Road or Winfield Drive. The work will not affect any customers on Cowlitz County's water system east of city limits. 

People with questions can call the Public Works Department at 360-274-7478.

