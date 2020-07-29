Castle Rock to run annual library levy on primary ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday's primary election is crucial to the Castle Rock Library

City residents are voting whether to reinstate an annual levy that raises money for public library operations. Voters in 2019 did not approve the tax for 2020, forcing the library to rely on its reserves and donations to stay open this year, said Library Director Vicki Selander.

"The library only has enough money to last another couple of months. ... If we don't pass the levy this year for next year, the library might not survive."

The proposed levy rate is set at 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. That's about $100 annually on a $200,000 home.

It would raise about $91,500 for the library, or the whole of the operating budget for 2021.

"Some people may think the library has been closed for five months (due to the pandemic), but it's still really important to the town. And we will be open again whenever the governor says it's OK," Selander said. "We need that levy to pass so that when things do open up, we can open and function next year."

The levy requires 60% supermajority approval to pass, as well as a minimum number of "yes" votes to validate the results. (Validation at least 24% of the voter turnout from the previous general election.)