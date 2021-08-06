Castle Rock to hold public hearing on proposed business park with multi-family housing, boat launch August 16

Castle Rock officials update zoning to allow for larger mixed-use developments CASTLE ROCK — City officials here have temporarily reduced red tape faced by developers seeking to build large, mixed-use properties and put i…

Dorhn said the 118-acre area had been zoned industrial for years, but interested buyers did not bite because of the cost to develop. To rectify the costly buildout, the city recently received a roughly $1.5 million state loan and $500,000 grant to build out a water system at I-5’s exit 48. Dorhn said the city received the money because of the development’s potential to create jobs.

Over the last two decades, Castle Rock Public Works Director Dave Vorse said about six developers axed potential projects near the exit because the water and sewer systems were not large enough. The city plans to use the state funds to attach “dead-end water mains,” to increase water flow for development, he said. He added that officials may not use the full loan amount. Dorhn said the water main buildout will benefit many properties, not just the land in the 118-acre proposal.

Vorse said the proposed development is a win for neighbors because the plan would create less nuisance than a project under the original industrial zone. He said a “developer could put in something that makes a lot of noise right next to neighbors,” but instead, the proposed project will create “buffers” thanks to the additional uses.

According to the city, “8.2 acres of shorelines and critical areas” will also be preserved in the creation of the development and Huntington Avenue South will be improved.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.