Castle Rock to hold public hearing on proposed business park with multi-family housing, boat launch August 16

CASTLE ROCK — The City Council is collecting a second round of opinions on a potential business park that would include multi-family housing and a boat launch on 118 acres in the southern end of the city. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 16, when Castle Rock will hold a public hearing on the plan. The council could vote on the proposal by September, according to Castle Rock Planner Gregg Dorhn. The first round of comments ended July 7.
The proposed development would be located off Interstate 5’s exit 48, on the land between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail line, Cowlitz River and Salmon Creek.
Castle Rock Planner Gregg Dorhn said this is the city’s first potential development to include light industrial, commercial, residential and recreational uses in one area. The city updated its policies in May to allow possible developers to apply for multi-zone permits for large projects, which would typically be built out in phases, Dorhn said.
For this project, light industrial or office spaces would cover about 59 acres; retail or commercial properties would encompass about 11 acres; and a 200-unit multi-family housing structure would be on about 8 acres. Another 18 acres would include recreational uses such as a a 200-unit RV park, kayak and boat launch and trails.
Dorn said “site preparation” could start in 2021 if council OKs the plan in September. The entire project, however, could take five to 20 years for full buildout, he added.
Dorhn said the 118-acre area had been zoned industrial for years, but interested buyers did not bite because of the cost to develop. To rectify the costly buildout, the city recently received a roughly $1.5 million state loan and $500,000 grant to build out a water system at I-5’s exit 48. Dorhn said the city received the money because of the development’s potential to create jobs.
Over the last two decades, Castle Rock Public Works Director Dave Vorse said about six developers axed potential projects near the exit because the water and sewer systems were not large enough. The city plans to use the state funds to attach “dead-end water mains,” to increase water flow for development, he said. He added that officials may not use the full loan amount. Dorhn said the water main buildout will benefit many properties, not just the land in the 118-acre proposal.
Vorse said the proposed development is a win for neighbors because the plan would create less nuisance than a project under the original industrial zone. He said a “developer could put in something that makes a lot of noise right next to neighbors,” but instead, the proposed project will create “buffers” thanks to the additional uses.
According to the city, “8.2 acres of shorelines and critical areas” will also be preserved in the creation of the development and Huntington Avenue South will be improved.