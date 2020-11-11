Castle Rock teenager finishes tiny home she built from scratch

CASTLE ROCK — When Summer Little looks back on 2020, she'll remember it as a year of big life events: high school graduation, a global pandemic, her first full-time job and the completion of her first home, which she built from scratch.
Little, 18, officially moved into the tiny home on wheels she started building in 2018 as a project in one of her Castle Rock High School classes. She parked the house next to her parents’ Castle Rock residence and pays a small "rent" for access to utilities. The open wood “country chic” interior with a high-vaulted ceiling, raised platform "living room" and bed loft still smells like a brand new home.
“It’s liberating,” Summer Little told TDN during a tour of the home last week. “I really like it. It’s fun to live by myself, to make my own meals.”
The project began as a self-pitched assignment in her advanced fabrication class, but she continued working on it independently for the next two years. She wanted to hold a combined graduation party and open house in June, "but COVID happened," and pushed back the timeline for the project and made gatherings in small spaces impossible, Little said.
She built the entire structure, including the 26-foot-by-8.5-foot trailer on which it sits. Little contracted out most of the plumbing and electrical work, though she helped with smaller tasks whenever possible.
“A family member did the electrical work for me, but I drilled all the holes and … he walked me through the process while he did all of it,” Little said.
She lists the project on her resume, and she hopes it helps her stand out in her search for a job in the building trades.
“I kind of wanted to wait until my house was finished to see if I missed doing something with my hands or if I was relieved," said Little, who recently accepted a job in the accounts payable department at Woods Logging Supply after losing her part-time job as a barista. "I actually really do miss it. … I miss being able to weld all day."
Little designed the house exactly how she wanted it, which often meant adding features that are uncommon for most tiny homes — or altogether unique, she said.
“I’ve never toured one with a raised floor like mine,” Little said. She built the platform to perfectly fit her couch. It doubles as a storage unit for six 50-gallon tubs.
She drew inspiration from Pinterest boards and tiny home tours, she said. She spent a total of $18,900 on the project and repaid the school for any materials purchased through the academic program.
“So I own every bit of it,” she said.
According to HomeAdvisor, an online housing market resource, the median cost of a tiny home is $45,000. Although Little’s house came in well below the median, she said she spent about $8,000 more than she originally planned, mostly because the COVID-19 pandemic drove up the price for building materials.
According to the National Association of Home Builders, lumber prices have risen 130% since mid-April.
"The 2x4 (beams) I used for my stairs almost doubled in price. ... The 2x6 (beams) for the ladder to my loft cost $80," she said.
Little saved money by thinking creatively about how to repurpose leftover materials to use in other parts of the home. For example, she restructured floor trim to hold rope lights as recess lighting. And she used excess lumber from her ceiling to trim her window and doors.
Little also received “a lot of donations" from family and friends, including the Castle Rock Mayor, who donated parts for her standing shower.
The tiny home technically sizes up to 220 square feet. However, if Little measures it to include the extra space created by her bed loft, like most tiny house listings do, she has a total living space of 300 square feet.
She made design decisions with the space limitations in mind. She built in special storage spaces in the floor and walls hide away clothing, cleaning supplies and other potential clutter.
She noted that the spice rack in her kitchen — which is built into one of the walls and closed off by small doors — was an off-the-cuff addition.
“I just thought, ‘Why waste this wall?’ ”
She also opted for a raised floor “living room” instead of a second loft because it shows off the vaulted ceiling to make the home seem larger and less enclosed.
“A lot of it is playing the eye to make it look big. For example, all of the lines in the house go the same way to make it seem bigger,” Little said.
She uses a countertop toaster oven to heat most of her meals, and she plans to soon add a hotplate as a stand-in for a traditional stovetop. Her glass drinking jars double as food storage containers.
Little also attached a small outdoor shed to the front end of the house to store a propane-run hot water heater and miscellaneous tools.
Each space-saving decision seems to have paid off: With most of her belongings moved in, Little still has ample storage space. Of four floor storage compartments she installed, only two are filled. And five of the half-dozen storage totes hidden under her raised platform remain empty.
But unlike most tiny homes, Little’s doesn’t skimp on the bathroom space. She used roughly 50 square feet of there space for the bathroom, which includes a full standing shower and a vanity space around the sink.
She also installed laundry room hook-ups and reserved space in the bathroom for a full-size stackable washer and dryer. (Right now she’s filled the space with laundry baskets, which she totes to her parents’ house to wash. She has an agreement to pay “rent” for her share of utilities.)
She joked that the regular-sized living amenity she misses the most is a hanging closet.
“But an ironing board will fit on the side of the fridge,” she said.
Near the end of the tiny home tour she gave TDN, Little paused for a moment to look around the tiny home and reflect on her work.
“I’ve definitely learned a lot. … I never pictured it would look like this. I thought you had to be professional to make it look clean and polished and finished,” she said. “But you just have to take time and pay attention to detail. … The little things count.”
