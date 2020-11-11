Castle Rock teenager finishes tiny home she built from scratch

“A family member did the electrical work for me, but I drilled all the holes and … he walked me through the process while he did all of it,” Little said.

She lists the project on her resume, and she hopes it helps her stand out in her search for a job in the building trades.

“I kind of wanted to wait until my house was finished to see if I missed doing something with my hands or if I was relieved," said Little, who recently accepted a job in the accounts payable department at Woods Logging Supply after losing her part-time job as a barista. "I actually really do miss it. … I miss being able to weld all day."

Little designed the house exactly how she wanted it, which often meant adding features that are uncommon for most tiny homes — or altogether unique, she said.

“I’ve never toured one with a raised floor like mine,” Little said. She built the platform to perfectly fit her couch. It doubles as a storage unit for six 50-gallon tubs.

She drew inspiration from Pinterest boards and tiny home tours, she said. She spent a total of $18,900 on the project and repaid the school for any materials purchased through the academic program.

“So I own every bit of it,” she said.