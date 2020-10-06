Castle Rock starts hybrid school Monday, Kalama plans to start Oct. 19

While classrooms in the Castle Rock Elementary school were far emptier than usual, K-3 students were back in their seats for hybrid classes Monday.
Kalama plans to follow suit in mid-October in some fashion, even if Cowlitz County remains in the high risk category of COVID-19 cases.
“We felt like this was the right time,” Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said, adding that the case numbers are projected to drop this week. He said he was “confident about the safety nets” the district and health department have in place.
The largest class size in Castle Rock today was nine students, Greene said. There are about 100 students per grade level, and he said about seven per level K-2 and 14 students in third grade decided to stay fully remote. The district had to hire an extra teacher to handle the fully remote students, as there were more than they anticipated, he said.
Greene said Monday went well, with few hiccups in the procedures to get students off the socially distanced buses and into their seats, wearing masks and behind plastic partitions. He said it was weird to see buses pull up with only four or five students on them, but “it’s so nice to have kids back in the building.”
Changes to the school day include lunch and breakfast served from carts in the classroom to keep cohorts separated, no before-school recess time in the gym and recesses on only part of the playground, which has been sectioned off into zones.
Each week, a class get assigned a different zone, Greene said, and all PE classes are held outside for now.
While under the district’s plan, fourth- and fifth-graders would return in two weeks, and middle schoolers two weeks after that, Greene said he thinks that timeline might shift.
He said he agreed to give teachers two weeks’ notice before moving from remote to hybrid, and isn’t sure if he’s ready to call more students back into the building until he sees this week’s COVID-19 numbers.
The Kalama School District once again delayed its plans to start a hybrid model for younger grades, who were supposed to start attending school a few days per week Oct. 12, but Superintendent Eric Nerison decided to use department of health guidance allowing the district to bring back “high needs” students in small groups of five or less.
He said in a Saturday letter to parents that “quite frankly, all of our kids are in a high-need environment right now.” Nerison told TDN that the small group option was “the only thing we can do at this point.”
“We simply don’t know how long our county will remain in the high level or how high rates will go, and we don’t want to put our students, families and staff members through another round of on-again, off-again reopening plans,” Nerison said in the letter. “Rather than risk additional delays, we’ve developed a plan that allows for in-person learning to begin this month even if the county is in the high category.”
The health guidelines in the school-reopening decision tree say that at a high level of COVID-19 risk, with more than 75 cases per 100,000 cases over two weeks, distance learning is stronglyi recommended. The guidelines also allow an option for limited in-person learning in small groups of five or fewer of the “highest need students, such as students with disabilities, students living homeless, those farthest from educational justice and younger learners.”
In the parent letter, Nerison said that guidance “means that if we reduce the number of students on campus at any given time, beyond what we had originally planned with the A/B hybrid model, we can start welcoming back all grades for small group in-person instruction.”
That small group rotation will begin Oct. 19, the letter said, “unless public health officials deem it unsafe.” If the county drops back into a moderate or low level of risk, then kindergarteners and first graders will return to four-days-a-week in-person instruction and grades 2-12 will continue with small group in-person instruction.
In 2019, Kalama had just over 1,000 students enrolled. Nerison told TDN that while all elementary students could technically fit in the school buildings with the proper social distancing, the district doesn’t have enough teachers to oversee so many smaller groups.
While the district is still working out details and talking with the health department, Nerison told TDN that the small, in-person groups would simply augment remote learning, because students would “pretty much be in remote learning environment with small in-person groups to support them.”
“Logistically speaking, there’s still a lot of work to be done in order to safely and successfully bring this re-tooled plan to fruition, especially if we remain at the high COVID activity level for the foreseeable future,” Nerison said in the letter. “For example, in order to accommodate numerous small groups we may need to have students on campus for fewer days of the week or have their school days be shorter. These are some of the details we’re hammering out now.”
He said elementary school parents will get an update with scheduling information Friday, and secondary school parents will get an update next week.
“We know this approach doesn’t get us to where we ultimately want to be right away, but it’s something we can build from,” Nerison said in the letter. “At the same time, we hope it provides a bit more certainty during this uncertain time.”
He said he understood parents were frustrated, but he was trying to solutions just like other local districts.
“It’s really tough. I feel bad for parents that are having to balance that work and young ones and trying to figure out school. It’s just a tough place for people to be right now. We’re trying to be as creative as we can to figure out methods to keep the process of school from adding stress to the already stressful situation,” Nerison said.
