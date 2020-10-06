Castle Rock starts hybrid school Monday, Kalama plans to start Oct. 19

While classrooms in the Castle Rock Elementary school were far emptier than usual, K-3 students were back in their seats for hybrid classes Monday.

Kalama plans to follow suit in mid-October in some fashion, even if Cowlitz County remains in the high risk category of COVID-19 cases.

“We felt like this was the right time,” Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said, adding that the case numbers are projected to drop this week. He said he was “confident about the safety nets” the district and health department have in place.

The largest class size in Castle Rock today was nine students, Greene said. There are about 100 students per grade level, and he said about seven per level K-2 and 14 students in third grade decided to stay fully remote. The district had to hire an extra teacher to handle the fully remote students, as there were more than they anticipated, he said.

Greene said Monday went well, with few hiccups in the procedures to get students off the socially distanced buses and into their seats, wearing masks and behind plastic partitions. He said it was weird to see buses pull up with only four or five students on them, but “it’s so nice to have kids back in the building.”