Castle Rock spends a quarter of federal COVID relief money on water projects with nearly $500K left

CASTLE ROCK — City officials have spent a quarter of federal COVID relief funds to cover two water infrastructure projects.

The city received about $640,000 through the federal American Rescue Plan Act — a sweeping law signed by President Joe Biden last year that provides broad flexibility for $350 billion of aid to states and local governments.

The aid was promoted by Democrats in Congress for cash-strapped governments to respond to the virus, rebuild their economies and shore up their finances.

Castle Rock has spent $155,000 to date, while the city's remaining $485,000 has not been allocated yet.

The city spent $125,000 to replace about 1,200 feet of a 12-inch water main with a 16-inch water main on state Route 504. Castle Rock Public Works Director Dave Vorse said a portion of the pipe still needs to be filled to complete the project.

The city also spent $30,000 to replace a broken clay pipe along the 400 block of B Street Southwest to prevent minor flooding along A and B Streets after rain or snow. Vorse said the project is complete.

He said the federal funds could also go toward replacing a water main on the state Route 411 bridge over the Cowlitz River. While state crews work to replace the bridge deck, city workers plan to upgrade the water main.

American Rescue Plan Act funds can cover qualifying costs through 2024, and must be spent by the end of 2026. The National Conference of State Legislatures reports Washington state was allocated about $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and has received about $4.29.

Associated Press reporters David A. Lieb and Kavish Harjai contributed to this article.