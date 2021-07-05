Castle Rock shop fire results in $100,000 in damage Sunday, no injuries

A Sunday evening fire in Castle Rock resulted in $100,000 in damage to a shop, but Cowlitz County Fire District 6 credited the homeowner's quick thinking with preventing the fire from spreading.

Just before 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Sandy Bend Road, fire crews responded to a call about a structure fire, according to Fire District 6. A 50-by-50 foot shop was 60% involved in flames when crews arrived, but the District 6, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Cowlitz County Fire District 3 crews were able to "get a quick knockdown of the fire" and save some of the contents, including tools and two vehicles.

"The homeowner played a huge role in this fire not becoming a total loss," a District 6 press release said. "Once fire broke out, the homeowner kept all the doors and windows closed preventing faster fire spread."

The cause of the fire was electrical, and while there was an estimated $100,000 in damage, no injuries were reported, according to the press release.

