You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Castle Rock, sheriff's deputies rescue four from cold water
0 comments

Castle Rock, sheriff's deputies rescue four from cold water

{{featured_button_text}}

Castle Rock police, Cowlitz 6 personnel and Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies rescued four people from the water Friday night, the police department reported.

Police, EMS, deputies and the Cowlitz County dive team responded to the area near 300 Dike Drive at about 7:50 p.m. Two adults and two children were rescued. More information wasn't available.

Rivers and lakes are still cold despite the warm weather, Castle Rock PD warned in their post: "Use caution, wear life jackets, and avoid long exposures if you must go into the water. ... It only takes a matter of minutes for hypothermia to begin and even the best swimmers can be severely disabled very quickly."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News