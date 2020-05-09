Castle Rock, sheriff's deputies rescue four from cold water

Police, EMS, deputies and the Cowlitz County dive team responded to the area near 300 Dike Drive at about 7:50 p.m. Two adults and two children were rescued. More information wasn't available.

Rivers and lakes are still cold despite the warm weather, Castle Rock PD warned in their post: "Use caution, wear life jackets, and avoid long exposures if you must go into the water. ... It only takes a matter of minutes for hypothermia to begin and even the best swimmers can be severely disabled very quickly."