Castle Rock seniors cruise into graduation weekend
Castle Rock seniors cruise into graduation weekend

Graduates with bullhorns

Responding to cheers from community members who lined Huntington Avenue Wednesday night for the Castle Rock High School senior cruise, two graduates use bullhorns to shout, 'We miss you' at their teachers. 

 Mallory Gruben

Huntington Avenue in Castle Rock erupted in a cacophony of noisemakers and cheering parents Wednesday night as the Class of 2020 drove through town for a "senior cruise."

Although it wasn’t the in-person graduation ceremony many of them dreamt of, the students beamed and laughed as they rolled down the street in cars decorated with balloons, mortar boards and signs joking about face masks and toilet paper.

"I always said I wanted to go down in history. Now my whole class is going down in history" as the first to celebrate a digital graduation in the middle of a global pandemic, said senior Christy Langdon.

Parents organized the event to coordinate with district-sanctioned events, such as the virtual senior dinner Thursday and a virtual graduation ceremony Friday. It acted as a sort of replacement for the traditional graduation events, which the district is unable to host. (Instead, the district will release a video Friday on YouTube with pre-filmed graduation speeches and video of students accepting their diplomas.)

"The parents have been great. They understand that our hands are tied with certain things," said Superintendent Ryan Greene. "Graduation for 102 kids plus 1,000 adults? There’s just no way to do it (safely)."

Cruise organizer Kari Alblinger, whose son graduates this year, said parents wanted to make graduation week exciting for the students despite the shift to virtual celebrations. They pulled ideas from other, larger schools that organized senior car parades.

Castle Rock senior cruise decorations

Castle Rock High School seniors Josh Hockett and Alyson Chrisman-Schaffram put the finishing touches on their ride before rolling out for the 'senior cruise' down Huntington Avenue. 

"We all know that as a senior, the last week or two was the most exciting time, building up all that anxiety and excitement. We are trying to help promote that excitement in them and show them what graduation would really feel like," Alblinger said.

Amber Starcher said it was “awesome" to see other parents step up to organize something special for the students. Her daughter Madison Curtiss was “really disappointed" when she learned how COVID-19 would affect her senior year.

"She was on homecoming court, in band and in choir. She won the National School Choral Award,” Amber Starcher said.

"She would have been on the varsity softball team," added Madison's grandmother, Chris Jenkins.

Starcher and Jenkins brought a large banner with Madison's name and a decorated letter "M" they made her for homecoming.

"We are obviously big cheerleaders for her, so we go to everything," Jenkins said.

Graduate wheelie

With his mortar board secured to his helmet with scotch tape, Castle Rock High School senior Gary Winthrop pops a wheelie on his motor cycle before setting off on the senior cruise. 

Alblinger and other parents worked with Castle Rock police to ensure the event followed COVID-19 safety rules and didn't clog local streets. Although the district wasn't directly involved in organizing the cruise, "we did let all the staff know we were doing it, so they could be out to cheer on the kids," Alblinger said.

A group of several school bus drivers took the parents up on that offer and gathered outside of the elementary school. They decorated their buses with window chalk, balloons and congratulatory signs.

One driver plastered four silver stars bearing the names of the seniors who rode her bus.

"We came out to acknowledge our graduates," said Charla Loyd. "Of any year, they need it now this year."

Ahead of the cruise, the students recounted how the pandemic affected their class. Senior Alyson Chrisman-Schaffram said she was forced to cancel her post-graduation trip to Spain. Josh Hockett said his final season of soccer was cut short.

"It's not the same social scene," Josh said.

Superintendent Greene said he "feel horrible for the senior class and parents."

"It's so frustrating to watch these seniors have 12 years of excellence and then have this happen right before graduation: Not having prom, not having graduation, not having senior breakfast and senior dinner and all the things we are used to, the traditions," Greene said.

Castle Rock senior cruise

Two Castle Rock High School graduates smile at the positive cheers from teachers, parents and community members as they ride down Huntington Avenue for the senior cruise. 

But most of the students accepted the losses gracefully, poking fun at the virus that rewrote the usual, end-of-high-school traditions.

The lead car in the parade boasted a "Class of 2020 Quarantined" banner with mask-covered toilet paper rolls as stand-ins for the zeros. Christy Langdon danced in the Timberlake Church parking lot with her friends as their classmates gathered for the cruise.

"We are kind of starting new traditions, like this cruise," said Alisha Jones, who rode in a car with Langdon and two others. The four girls said it was the first time most of the class had seen each other in person since the outbreak began in March. It was nice to get one last time to say good-bye.

"We've all been in contact in a big group chat," Alisha said of her friends. "But some of these people I haven't seen."

"We are trying to make the most of it," Christy added.

Samantha Crockett said she copes with the losses by looking toward her future as a collegiate volleyball player in West Virginia at Salem University. She also tries to find silver linings from this year.

"I just have to think about the good times. ... Yeah, it didn't go as planned. But there are good things that came out of it," Samantha said.

She made several new friends her senior year after transferring to the Castle Rock School District from Kelso. And the community welcomed her with open arms. She praised the support, especially as community members lined Huntington Avenue with signs and noisemakers for cruise.

"People actually care that the seniors are missing out on our big day," Samantha said. "This shows how much love the community has for the students."

