Castle Rock seniors cruise into graduation weekend

"We are kind of starting new traditions, like this cruise," said Alisha Jones, who rode in a car with Langdon and two others. The four girls said it was the first time most of the class had seen each other in person since the outbreak began in March. It was nice to get one last time to say good-bye.

"We've all been in contact in a big group chat," Alisha said of her friends. "But some of these people I haven't seen."

"We are trying to make the most of it," Christy added.

Samantha Crockett said she copes with the losses by looking toward her future as a collegiate volleyball player in West Virginia at Salem University. She also tries to find silver linings from this year.

"I just have to think about the good times. ... Yeah, it didn't go as planned. But there are good things that came out of it," Samantha said.

She made several new friends her senior year after transferring to the Castle Rock School District from Kelso. And the community welcomed her with open arms. She praised the support, especially as community members lined Huntington Avenue with signs and noisemakers for cruise.

"People actually care that the seniors are missing out on our big day," Samantha said. "This shows how much love the community has for the students."

