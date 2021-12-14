Castle Rock sees more reserves in 2022 budget thanks to federal COVID relief

CASTLE ROCK — The City Council approved its Transportation Benefit District budget Monday, on the heals of passing its overall 2022 budget last month.

The overall 2022 budget increased 26% over 2021 figures for a total of about $14.9 million. The city received COVID-19 federal relief and officials anticipate collecting more revenue on local 2022 property taxes, as well as receiving grants, loans and utility payment increases to cover upcoming water and sewer projects.

The City Council unanimously approved its Transportation Benefit District budget Monday, anticipating collecting about $263,000 in revenue and spending $147,830 on projects that could include upgrades to streets and sidewalks next year.

Local, state and federal grants and loans are budgeted in the city's overall 2022 budget to upgrade the main water pipe at the State Route 411 Bridge over the Cowlitz River and extend a main water pipe at Interstate 5’s Exit 48. The City Council also raised water, sewer and stormwater rates Nov. 22 to help pay down the loan for the pipe upgrade across the bridge.

More reserves

Federal COVID-19 relief funds increased reserve money for the city’s general fund, which is typically used for day-to-day operations like staff salaries.

The city anticipates $1.11 million in leftover general fund money after expenditures at the end of 2022, compared to $31,642 in 2021, according to city documents, thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funds, said Castle Rock Treasurer and Clerk Carie Cuttonaro. She said the city has not allocated where the ARPA funds will be spent and the money cannot be used for all general fund expenses. The total estimated general fund revenue is $2.86 million.

City revenue is mostly collected in property and sales taxes. The city anticipates collecting about $400,000 in 2022 through a 2.5% property tax increase approved Nov. 22. The city also expects to generate $40,000 more in sales tax compared to 2021, for a total of $525,000, states a Nov. 8 report by Mayor Paul Helenberg.

Typically, cities have to ensure they have reserve money to cover expenses before collecting all of its revenue, like property taxes, which are collected twice a year.

Top Five Highest Salaries in 2022 Public Works Director Dave Vorse: $116,134. Chief of Police Charlie Worley: $116,125. Clerk and Treasurer Carie Cuttonaro: $87,887. Police Officer Jeff Gann: $84,952. Police Officer Mike Berndt: $76,014.

Other funds

The City Council also approved a fund Monday to replace outgoing police vehicles with cash instead of using loans to save money, Cuttonaro said. The city appropriated $10,000 from the general fund to the newly reinstated line item for 2022, but Cuttonaro said the amount to deposit could change annually.

The city received a one-time state payment of $8,000 to cover expenses relating to criminal justice legislation, Cuttonaro said, which increased reserves for Castle Rock’s criminal justice fund to about $30,000 in 2022.

Fewer street construction projects in 2022 left fewer expenditures and reserves in the budgeted street construction capital fund. The city expects to have $4,996 in reserves in 2022, but had $158,401 the year before. Cuttonaro said the fund previously had more money because grants were allocated for specific projects in previous years.

The levy for the Castle Rock Library did not pass in November, so Cuttonaro said 2022 expenditures likely will come from donations. In 2021, she said the Friends of the Library contributed $14,000 to cover the facility’s expenses as there are no funds left from the last levy collected in 2018.

Repairs to the Al Helenberg Memorial Boat launch are anticipated to occur in 2022. Cuttonaro said the city expects to receive the entire cost of the project — about $1 million — from the state. The plan is to install breakwaters to redirect the current on the upstream side of the boat launch to protect smaller boats.

The budgeted fund for sewer operating costs increased in 2022 because the city closed another line item called “regional sewer,” and transferred the funds, Cuttonaro said.

