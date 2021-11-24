 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Castle Rock seeks library funding committee members after levy fails

"Save the Library"

A "Save the Library" sign hangs in the front window of the Castle Rock Library downtown in 2020. 

 Courtney Talak

CASTLE ROCK — Library supporters can join a board to research ways to pay for the building’s services after the November levy failed for the roughly sixth time in three years.

The facility runs on donations since the library depleted its savings after not collecting a levy since 2018. The facility operates on reduced hours with volunteers, said Former Library Director Vicki Selander.

The Castle Rock Park Board requested the City Council form the review committee Monday. Park Board Commissioner Russ Blanchette, City Councilwoman Ellen Rose and Public Works Director Dave Vorse offered to sit on the committee. Vorse said members are looking for another roughly four people to join.

Mayor Paul Helenberg said citizens, not just city staff or elected officials, can join. Participants are tasked with studying different funding options, like possibly joining a regional library across several counties. Interested parties can contact city hall at 360-274-8181.

Levy

The Castle Rock Library levy has received more than 50% of the yes votes during several elections, but these types of excess levies require a 60% approval.

Final certified election results, which published Tuesday evening, show the levy did not reached the 60% threshold, but did reach the number of voters needed to validate the election. The levy was about 2 percentage points shy of reaching the 60% benchmark and the exact amount of voters needed to validate the election returned ballots. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Car chase that injured Oregon trooper started in Cowlitz County

Car chase that injured Oregon trooper started in Cowlitz County

According to a Columbia County Sheriff's press release, Washington Law enforcement officers responded to a reported domestic assault and robbery in Cowlitz County on Nov. 11. The suspect, who was later identified as 53-year-old John Sanford Thralls of Longview, fled the scene of the incident prior to the arrival of the officers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Al Sharpton on guilty verdicts in Arbery trial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News