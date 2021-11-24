Castle Rock seeks library funding committee members after levy fails

CASTLE ROCK — Library supporters can join a board to research ways to pay for the building’s services after the November levy failed for the roughly sixth time in three years.

The facility runs on donations since the library depleted its savings after not collecting a levy since 2018. The facility operates on reduced hours with volunteers, said Former Library Director Vicki Selander.

Initial vote tallies show Castle Rock Library just missing levy passage CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock Library levy is still votes away from passage in the city’s roughly sixth attempt to fund the donation-run facil…

The Castle Rock Park Board requested the City Council form the review committee Monday. Park Board Commissioner Russ Blanchette, City Councilwoman Ellen Rose and Public Works Director Dave Vorse offered to sit on the committee. Vorse said members are looking for another roughly four people to join.

Mayor Paul Helenberg said citizens, not just city staff or elected officials, can join. Participants are tasked with studying different funding options, like possibly joining a regional library across several counties. Interested parties can contact city hall at 360-274-8181.

Levy

The Castle Rock Library levy has received more than 50% of the yes votes during several elections, but these types of excess levies require a 60% approval.

Final certified election results, which published Tuesday evening, show the levy did not reached the 60% threshold, but did reach the number of voters needed to validate the election. The levy was about 2 percentage points shy of reaching the 60% benchmark and the exact amount of voters needed to validate the election returned ballots.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.