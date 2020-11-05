Castle Rock secondary students will have to wait to return to classrooms

Castle Rock middle and high school students will have to wait at least a couple of weeks before returning to classrooms in person on the advice of the Cowlitz County Health Department.

In a Wednesday letter to parents, Superintendent Ryan Greene said that he hates "to be the bearer of bad news, but I was informed today, at my weekly meeting with the Cowlitz County Health Department, that they are recommending that we freeze our plans to bring middle and high school back in the next few weeks."

This week, the county recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday.

The health department anticipates the county moving into the "high" category of transmission risk next week, which is more than 75 cases per 100,000 people. In the most recent reported two-week period, Oct. 14 through the 27th, the county had 64 cases per 100,000, which is in the moderate range.

"When we are in the high category, the Cowlitz County Health Department wants all of the county schools to pause and not add more students until we see where the case numbers are going to end up," Greene wrote. "We have always followed the recommendations of the Cowlitz Health Department, even if it is not the news that we want to hear."