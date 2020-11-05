Castle Rock secondary students will have to wait to return to classrooms

Castle Rock middle and high school students will have to wait at least a couple of weeks before returning to classrooms in person on the advice of the Cowlitz County Health Department.
In a Wednesday letter to parents, Superintendent Ryan Greene said that he hates "to be the bearer of bad news, but I was informed today, at my weekly meeting with the Cowlitz County Health Department, that they are recommending that we freeze our plans to bring middle and high school back in the next few weeks."
This week, the county recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday.
The health department anticipates the county moving into the "high" category of transmission risk next week, which is more than 75 cases per 100,000 people. In the most recent reported two-week period, Oct. 14 through the 27th, the county had 64 cases per 100,000, which is in the moderate range.
"When we are in the high category, the Cowlitz County Health Department wants all of the county schools to pause and not add more students until we see where the case numbers are going to end up," Greene wrote. "We have always followed the recommendations of the Cowlitz Health Department, even if it is not the news that we want to hear."
For now, K-5 students can stay in hybrid. The health department recommends moving students back to remote learning from hybrid if the county stays in the high range of transmission for three consecutive weeks.
Greene said he wanted to "be very clear on what has to happen for us to get our middle and high school students back in the building," which would likely not be for several weeks.
"As long as Cowlitz County stays in the high category, we will not be able to start the hybrid model for students. Once we fall back into the moderate range, we need to stay in the moderate range for two consecutive weeks before we can, once again, think about adding students," Greene said.
That means the "best-case scenario" would be to possibly bring students back to school on Nov. 30, but Greene said he was concerned that a spike in cases after Thanksgiving could also scramble that plan.
"As always, our hope is to get students back in the buildings as quickly as safely possible. I rely on the expertise of the health department and we have worked really closely with Dr. Krager as we try to navigate this pandemic," Greene said. "Thanks for your continued support and your flexibility and let's all work to stay healthy and safe during this holiday season."
