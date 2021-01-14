Castle Rock schools seek Feb. 9 replacement levy for HVAC repairs, security

After failing in two attempts to pass a bond, Castle Rock school district is taking a new approach to repairing aging infrastructure and improving security at its schools: a larger capital projects levy.
“We looked at another bond pre-COVID, but we said if the community said no two times we should look at something else,” Greene said.
An increased capital projects levy will be on a Feb. 9 ballot. Ballots will be mailed out around Jan. 22, according to the elections website. Drop boxes open on Jan. 22 and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
The increase would make the projected tax rate 44 cents per $1,000 assessed property value over three years. That would cost the owner of a $250,000 house about $9.16 per month.
In 2014, Castle Rock voters passed a 27 cent capital levy, but Greene said because of increasing tax base in Castle Rock homeowners only paid 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2020. That makes the proposed increase about 25 cents over last year.
Replacement capital levies are not new taxes, but continuations, and in this case an increase, of an existing tax. Levies help pay for things the districts do not get much state or federal support for, Greene said.
The proposed levy would raise $495,272 each year for three years. Greene said that number was settled on by determining how much was needed for projects then working backwards to get the tax rate.
If approved, the funds would be used for projects at all schools, including in Vader.
“We’re going to add things to Vader, like a reader board to help connect the communities,” he said. “We’re always looking for ways to bring Vader closer to Castle Rock.”
Under the proposed levy, projects in the 2021-22 school year would include adding secure entry systems at elementary and middle schools, making the elementary school office more secure, adding security doors at the elementary school, upgrading the failing elementary school HVAC system, replacing the 30-plus year old carpet at the middle and high school with tile and adding a reader board next to the Vader portable.
The next year, the district plans to replace the decades-old carpet at the elementary school with tile, upgrade the failing HVAC systems at the middle and high schools, enclose the walkway to the middle school band room for more security and install security cameras at Vader.
In the final year of the proposed levy, the district would replace the failing roof at the elementary school, replace the middle and high school PA system and finish paving the Vader parking lot.
Greene said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the problems with the old HVAC systems and pushed the previous concern of the school population outgrowing the space back a few years.
“We’re having to buy big HEPA filter fans and leave windows open in cold weather to bring kids back into school safely,” Greene said, because the HVAC systems don’t work well enough to meet COVID-19 safety guidelines.
In his six years in the district, Greene said HVAC systems have always been a problem. He recalled his high school students wearing coats or bringing blankets in the winter because the old systems couldn’t keep classrooms warm.
Now, he said that some HVAC units are so old that the district can no longer find replacement parts for them.
“Crowding is also a problem, but COVID has slowed what was explosive growth,” he said, giving the district more time to plan for incoming housing developments.
The bonds that failed the last two election cycles were to build a larger middle school, but Greene said the community said the rate of nearly $3 was just too high a tax burden.
“We can’t keep waiting for a bond to pass so what can we do today, this year, next year with levy money to get this fixed?” Greene said.
In his first year as superintendent, Greene said he also started working to combat a typical community complaint when districts ask for a bond: that school districts don’t take care of their buildings.
He set up a five-year repainting cycle that has been accelerated with students out of buildings, and worked with the maintenance department to make sure they had what they needed to get routine maintenance done.
The district also renovated the bathrooms by the stadium, because Greene said they were the most run-down in the district but were also one of the few areas often seen by community members.
“99% of people in Castle Rock do not go into our schools, they only drive by them,” Greene said, adding that “as a community member of Castle Rock I would expect nothing less than the school working as hard as possible to keep up schools.”
Greene said part of providing a quality education to children is having a quality school building, and he said the levy can help the district take care of costly projects.
He plans to hold community Zoom forums after ballots are mailed, to answer questions, with dates and times to be announced.
“We want to show the community that we’re responsible and good stewards of the money and the taxes they pay,” he said.