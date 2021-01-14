Castle Rock schools seek Feb. 9 replacement levy for HVAC repairs, security

“We’re having to buy big HEPA filter fans and leave windows open in cold weather to bring kids back into school safely,” Greene said, because the HVAC systems don’t work well enough to meet COVID-19 safety guidelines.

In his six years in the district, Greene said HVAC systems have always been a problem. He recalled his high school students wearing coats or bringing blankets in the winter because the old systems couldn’t keep classrooms warm.

Now, he said that some HVAC units are so old that the district can no longer find replacement parts for them.

“Crowding is also a problem, but COVID has slowed what was explosive growth,” he said, giving the district more time to plan for incoming housing developments.

The bonds that failed the last two election cycles were to build a larger middle school, but Greene said the community said the rate of nearly $3 was just too high a tax burden.

“We can’t keep waiting for a bond to pass so what can we do today, this year, next year with levy money to get this fixed?” Greene said.

In his first year as superintendent, Greene said he also started working to combat a typical community complaint when districts ask for a bond: that school districts don’t take care of their buildings.